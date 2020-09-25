Six days of decline in active Covid-19 cases in India ends with more testing, increase seen in Tibetan cases

(TibetanReview.net, Sep25’20) – More Covid-19 cases were detected in India on Sep 24 than the number of people declared to have recovered from the pandemic disease, ending a six-day streak that had raised hopes of a possible slowdown in the spread of the disease, reported the Indianexpress.com Sep 25. But it was more a case of recoveries dropping down, rather than discovery of new cases going up by any significant amount, the report noted.

This happened in the backdrop of the testing numbers touching a new high on Sep 24, with almost 1.5 million samples being tested.

The report also said there had been a general slowdown in the spread of coronavirus cases in the country, as suggested by the falling growth rates, which had dropped to below 1.6 per cent per day now, from a level of 3 per cent at the end of June.

Meanwhile the latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 86,052 new cases and 1,141 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Sep 25 at 8AM, taking their totals to 5,818,570 cases and 92,290 deaths.

A total of 4,756,164 or 81.74 %, had recovered, so that the number of active cases had increased to 970,116, or 16.67% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.59%. These were mostly improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 86,052 was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 81,177, leading to increase in the number of active cases by 3,734.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

Four states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have accumulated more than 540,000 cases each in that order.

Thirteen other states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha,Telangana, Bihar, Assam, Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab had reported more than 100,000 cases each so far in that order.

Three other states/ Union Territories, namely Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir had reported more than 68,000 cases each so far in that order.

Six more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh had reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were nine other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,700 cases each, namely, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Sikkim, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 34,345 (↑459); followed by Tamil Nadu with more than 9,000 deaths, Karnataka with over 8,300 deaths; Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi with more than 5,000 deaths each; West Bengal with over 4,600 deaths each; Gujarat and Punjab with more than 3,000 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh with more than 2,100 deaths each; Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, and Telangana with over 1,000 deaths each; Bihar, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Assam, and Uttarakhand, with between 878 and 542 deaths each, and so on in that order.

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased to 357 (↑37), of whom 147 were active, 198 had recovered and 12 had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Sep 25.

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 32,261,676 and the deaths 983,492, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:53 PM on Sep 25, 2020.

