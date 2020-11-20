Slight rise in India’s active Covid-19 cases after 47 days, Tibetan cases hit 1,230

(TibetanReview.net, Nov20’20) – India has on Nov 20 morning reported more number of new Covid-19 cases than recoveries over the past 24 hours, resulting in a slight increase in active cases for the first time after 47 days, noted the indianexpress.com Nov 20.

The total number of infections in the country also crossed the 9 million mark, which made India the second country to do so after the USA whose total is more than 11.7 million.

India’s latest 24-hour tally of more than 46,000 was the highest in 8 days, in part due to a rise in testing that had fallen sharply in recent days, the report noted.

However, the last one-million rise in 22 days meant the spread in the country had halved since the pandemic’s peak in mid-September, when it took just 11 days for cases to go from four million to five million. Only the first one million cases took more days than the last million, the report added.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 45,882 new cases and 584 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Nov 20 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 9,004,365 cases and 132,162 deaths.

A total of 8,428,409, or 93.6%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 443,794, or 4.92% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.46%. These continued to be improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 45,882, was slightly more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 44,807, leading to an increase in the number of active cases by 491.

The number of active cases fell below five lakh for the 10th successive day after remaining below six lakh for 12 days.

India’s Covid-19 tally had earlier crossed the 2 million mark on Aug 7, 3 million on Aug 23 and 4 million on Sep 5, noted the timesofindia.com Nov 19.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Eight states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and West Bengal had each accumulated more than 445,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by seven other states with more than 209,000 cases each and which included, Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Assam, and Haryana in that order.

Five more states/ Union Territories, namely Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir had reported more than 104,000 cases each so far in that order.

Ten more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were five other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 3,000 cases each, namely, Ladakh, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 46,356 (↑154); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,500 deaths each; Delhi with over 8,000 deaths; West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh with over 7,400 deaths each; Andhra Pradesh with over 6,900 deaths; Punjab with more than 4,500 death; Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with more than 3,100 deaths each; Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Haryana with more than 2,100 deaths each; Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,100 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Chandigarh and Manipur with between 969 and 231 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

After remaining unchanged for five days, the total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased to 1,230 (↑30), of whom 285 were active, 916 had recovered and 29 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Nov 20.

Addressing a press briefing, the CTA’s Cvoid-19 task force has said Nov 20 that there had been 65 new cases among TBieans in India and Nepal over the past week. They included 17 from Ladakh; 13 from Mundgod; 7 from Dharamsala; 4 each from Bylakuppe and Chauntra; 3 from Puruwala; 2 each from Dekyiling and Hunsur; 1 each from Clement town, Lingtsang, Lakhanwala and Paonta; and 8 from Kathmandu, Nepal. Thiry of them were stated to be symptomatic.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 56,928,739 and the deaths 1,351,300, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:56 PM on Nov 20, 2020.

