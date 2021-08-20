Speed of Covid-19 spread declining in India again, 55 new Tibetan cases in past week

(TibetanReview.net, Aug20’21) – After breaching the value of 1 in the first week of August, the R number, which reflects how rapidly the coronavirus pandemic is spreading, has been steadily declining in India, reported the PTI news agency Aug 18, citing researchers at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai.

And India’s recovery reported this morning was the highest since March last year while active cases were the lowest in 149 days, reported the indianexpress.com Aug 20, citing the government of India.

Capital Delhi reported no daily Covid death for the 11th time since the 2nd wave, and only 25 daily new cases this morning, noted the ndtv.com Aug 20. The city’s positivity rate remains below .1%.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases declined by 170 to 36,571 while the daily new deaths increased by 10 to 540 in the past 24 hours recorded on Aug 20 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 32,358,829 cases and 433,589 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have reached over 31.56 million (31,561,635 or 97.54%) while active cases have declined by 524 to over .36 million (363,605 or 1.12%).

The fatality rate was 1.34%.

The daily positivity rate has fallen to 1.94% and the weekly positivity to 1.93%.

Twelve states / Union Territories, Kerala (+1,623), Delhi (+21), Madhya Pradesh (+2), Haryana (+5), Punjab (+26), Uttarakhand (+11), Goa (+22), Puducherry (+38), Manipur (+2), Meghalaya (+16), and Ladakh (+2), and Andaman And Nicobar Islands (+3) have reported increases in active cases.

Five states continue to have more than 10,000 active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Aug 20, 2021 at 3:51 PM.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has increase by 77 to 6,135 over the past several days, according to the Covid task force of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) at its 73rd briefing on Aug 19. Of them 5,765 had recovered while 224 were active. The total fatality was 146, two more being added over the past several days.

The task force has said there had been 55 new cases over the past one week and two new deaths.

The task force has said 21,099 Tibetans were fully immunized while 28,710 had received their first dose, bringing the vaccination rate of the eligible population to 91.33%.

It has also said that in Nepal, 3,024 Tibetans were fully vaccinated while 683 were administered their first jab, making for a 45.38% immunization of the eligible population.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 210 million (210,073,348) and the deaths over 4.4 million (4,404,573, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Aug 20, 2021 at 3:51 PM.