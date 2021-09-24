Spike reported in Covid-19 cases among D’sala Tibetans

(TibetanReview.net, Sep24’21) – A total of 104 Tibetans in India and Nepal have tested positive for the Covid-19 infectious disease over the past one week, none serious, compared to 36 the week before, the Covid task force of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has said Sep 24 at its 78th weekly briefing. India, meanwhile, reported this morning its lowest Covid -19 active cases in more than six months.

The CTA results came from the testing of 1,282 Tibetans in 13 Tibetan settlements in India and 2 in Nepal, indicating the week’s positivity rate at 8.11%.

The cumulative total of CTA reported Tibetan Covid cases now stands at 6,418, with 6,121 having recovered and 147 remaining active. There is no change in the death toll, which stands at 150.

New outbreaks have been reported during the week from Dharamsala, with the offices of the CTA being restricted to 50% staffing and an institutional quarantine centre near Norbulinghka reopening.

***

Meanwhile, India reported 31,382 new coronavirus infections this morning, taking the total tally to nearly 33.6 million (3,35,94,803), with the active cases declining to 3,00,162, the lowest in 188 days, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

With 318 new deaths, the country’s Covid death toll has climbed to 4,46,368.

The ministry has said active cases comprised 0.89% of the total infections, the lowest since Mar 2020, while the recovery rate stood at 97.78%, the highest since Mar 2020.

Active cases have declined by 1,478 over the past 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate stood at 2% and the weekly at 2.07%.

Himachal Pradesh reported 161 new cases and 3 deaths in the past 24 hours. The state remains prepared for limited reopening of schools from Sep 27, but this remains doubtful in view of rising Covid numbers in recent days in districts that include Kangra.