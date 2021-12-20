8.1 C
New Delhi
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
spot_img
HomeOutside TibetDalai Lama
Outside TibetDalai Lama

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks invoke blessings on visa-banned Dalai Lama

0
26
Most Venerable Narampanawe Ananda Nayaka Thero, Chief Abbot of the Asgiriya Maha Piriwena, Kandy, Sri Lanka delivering the closing remarks at the conclusion of His Holiness the Dalai Lama's two day teaching online from his residence in Dharamsala, HP, India on December 18, 2021. (Photo courtesy: OHHDL)

(TibetanReview.net, Dec20’21) – While China has prevailed upon the government of Sri Lanka to prevent any visit by Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, this has failed to prevent the country’s Buddhist community from interacting with him online. Following an online discourse given by the Dalai Lama over Dec 17-18, organised by the Sri Lankan Tibetan Buddhist Brotherhood Society with a number of Buddhist groups in South and South-east Asia, the Chief Incumbent of the Pirivena of the Asgiri Maha Vihara, the Venerable Narampanawe Ananda Thero, has invoked his community’s blessings on the Dalai Lama.

“As Sri Lankan Buddhist monks we would like to bless the Dalai Lama,” colombogazette.com Dec 20 quoted the Venerable Narampanawe Ananda Thero as saying. He has said the Dalai Lama’s teachings should be practiced by all.

The Dalai Lama gave his teaching on the Mahasatipatthana sutta, the Great Discourse on establishing awareness, considered one of the most important lessons expounded by the Buddha. Each day’s teaching was followed by a question-answer session with the audiences from Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

Apart from Sri Lanka Tibetan Buddhist Brotherhood Society, those who requested the teaching included the Buddhadasa Indapanno Archives – Suan Mokkh Bangkok, Srivijaya State Buddhist Council of Tangerang-Banten Indonesia, Theravada Buddhist Council Malaysia, ASEAN Dhammaduta Project, and the Tibetan Buddhist Center Singapore.

“Other participants include Dr Waskaduwe Mahindawansa Maha Nayake Thero, Dr Omalpe Sobhitha Nayake Thero, Prof Pallekande Rathanasara Anunayake Thero, Madampagama Assaji Anunayake Thero, Narampanawe Ananda Nayake Thero and over 600 Maha Sangha from Sri Lanka,” read a press release of Sri Lankan Tibetan Buddhist Brotherhood Society.

President Dr Damenda Porange of Sri Lankan Tibetan Buddhist Brotherhood Society, who said the spiritual meeting was streamed online on several social media platforms, is also the Deputy Secretary-General of International Buddhist Confederation.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,500FansLike
967FollowersFollow
8,028FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.