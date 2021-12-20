Sri Lankan Buddhist monks invoke blessings on visa-banned Dalai Lama

(TibetanReview.net, Dec20’21) – While China has prevailed upon the government of Sri Lanka to prevent any visit by Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, this has failed to prevent the country’s Buddhist community from interacting with him online. Following an online discourse given by the Dalai Lama over Dec 17-18, organised by the Sri Lankan Tibetan Buddhist Brotherhood Society with a number of Buddhist groups in South and South-east Asia, the Chief Incumbent of the Pirivena of the Asgiri Maha Vihara, the Venerable Narampanawe Ananda Thero, has invoked his community’s blessings on the Dalai Lama.

“As Sri Lankan Buddhist monks we would like to bless the Dalai Lama,” colombogazette.com Dec 20 quoted the Venerable Narampanawe Ananda Thero as saying. He has said the Dalai Lama’s teachings should be practiced by all.

The Dalai Lama gave his teaching on the Mahasatipatthana sutta, the Great Discourse on establishing awareness, considered one of the most important lessons expounded by the Buddha. Each day’s teaching was followed by a question-answer session with the audiences from Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

Apart from Sri Lanka Tibetan Buddhist Brotherhood Society, those who requested the teaching included the Buddhadasa Indapanno Archives – Suan Mokkh Bangkok, Srivijaya State Buddhist Council of Tangerang-Banten Indonesia, Theravada Buddhist Council Malaysia, ASEAN Dhammaduta Project, and the Tibetan Buddhist Center Singapore.

“Other participants include Dr Waskaduwe Mahindawansa Maha Nayake Thero, Dr Omalpe Sobhitha Nayake Thero, Prof Pallekande Rathanasara Anunayake Thero, Madampagama Assaji Anunayake Thero, Narampanawe Ananda Nayake Thero and over 600 Maha Sangha from Sri Lanka,” read a press release of Sri Lankan Tibetan Buddhist Brotherhood Society.

President Dr Damenda Porange of Sri Lankan Tibetan Buddhist Brotherhood Society, who said the spiritual meeting was streamed online on several social media platforms, is also the Deputy Secretary-General of International Buddhist Confederation.