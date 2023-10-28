21.1 C
New Delhi
Saturday, October 28, 2023
State BJP Vice-President elected to head Arunachali Tibet support group

(TibetanReview.net, Oct28’23) – Mr Tarh Tarak, State BJP Vice-President, has been elected as the new President of Tibet Support Group of Arunachal Pradesh (TSGAP) at a meeting in capital Itanagar on Oct 27, with Mr Nima Sange, Co-Convener Media Department State BJP, as its Secretary General, reported arunachal24.in Oct 27. BJP is the ruling party both at the centre and in the state.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Tanyong Tatak, former state minister, at Hotel Todo.

Strongly endorsing the middle way approach of the Central Tibetan Administration to resolve the Tibet issue, Mr Tarak has vowed to continue support on Tibetan issues by organizing awareness in the state to gather support for Tibetan cause. He has promised to lead the organization with a team spirit to fulfil the aims and objectives of the state’s Tibet Support Groups along with those in the rest of the country.

For this purpose, the two elected leaders have decided to constitute a team within a week for further activation of various programme.

Nima Sange and Anok Wangsa, founder member of the TSGAP, have spoken on the status of Tibet and Tibetan issues and stressed the importance of taking up various activities related the Tibet and Tibetan issues in consultation with the group’s parent organization “Core Group for Tibetan Cause-India”.

The post of President was lying vacant since the untimely death of Gicho Kabak on Oct 22, 2021.

Tanyong Tatak former vice-President of TSGAP, has said the Tibet issue was very important for the country, which was why the state unit was formed on Mar 10, 2013, under the apex organization “Core Group for Tibetan Cause-India”.

Others who attended the meeting were stated to include Anok Wangsa (former Minister) Chairman State Level Vigilance & Monitoring Committee, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh; Ms Tadar Hanghi, Corporator IMC Itanagar; Porchu Tamin Convener Library Cell; Tadar Akap and Dera Techi, District BJP In-Charge; Ms Yamak Modi, Director of the company Kaku Israel Tamin; and others.

The meeting was stated to have observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to those who had carried out protest self-immolations for Tibet and Tibetan cause.

Latest News

