Former Premier Li Keqiang, China’s sidelined moderate voice, dead at 68

(TibetanReview.net, Oct27’23) – Li Keqiang, China’s former premier for two five-year terms until March this year when he was conspicuously sidelined by President Xi Jinping, has suddenly died early today, a day after he reportedly suffered a heart attack. Li, seen as less ideological and more pragmatic with a pro-private enterprise and foreign investment tilt, could have been in Xi’s place if the then President Hu Jintao had his way, it was widely believed.

Li Keqiang, 68, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 17th, 18th and 19th Communist Party of China central committees and former premier, passed away on Friday in Shanghai, reported China’s official Xinhuanews agency Oct 27 morning.

Li recently had a rest in Shanghai. On Oct 26, Li had a sudden heart attack and passed away at 00:10 on Oct 27 after all rescue measures failed, said the brief Xinhua report.

At the foreign affairs ministry press conference this afternoon, spokeswoman Mao Ning has said “we expressed our condolences”, when asked by reporters for comment on Li’s death. Mao has also asked journalists to pay attention to official obituaries and funeral announcements.

After becoming premier in 2013, Li consistently pushed the private economy, foreign investment and simplified government procedures, noted the scmp.com Oct 27.

However, under President Xi, a large amount of decision-making power over economic affairs, previously under the State Council (China’s cabinet, led by the Premier), has been absorbed by party organs under Xi’s push to tighten the Communist Party’s control in all areas, the report added.

“Li was viewed as a pragmatic leader and encouraged economic reform,” James Zimmerman, former chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, has said, adding that Li was considered “less ideological” than others in the leadership but his voice was later sidelined.

“His passing is a significant loss to the moderate voices in the party leadership,” Zimmerman has added.

Known to be fluent in English and a trained economist, Li, in his role as the country’s primary economic official, stepped down in March, despite not reaching the retirement age set for his level.

The report noted that at that time, a Xinhua article on the selection of top cadres said the decision by some senior officials to voluntarily stand aside for younger people showed “broad-mindedness and high moral integrity”, without mentioning anyone by name.

Li memorably said in 2020 that 600 million people in China earned less than the equivalent of $140 per month, sparking a wider debate on poverty and income inequality, noted Reuters Oct 27.