China debuts Sinicized Tibetan dance drama to propagandise ethnic unity campaign message

(TibetanReview.net, Apr02’26) – China premiered on Mar 28 a Sinicized Tibetan tap dance drama in Beijing to celebrate the 67th anniversary of its full annexation of Tibet. The event came as Beijing implemented a new ethnic unity law which is widely seen as meant to assimilate Tibet and other so-called ethnic minority regions of the People’s Republic of China.

On Mar 28 and 29, China’s first tap dance drama, Tashi Shabdro, concluded its premiere performances in Beijing, reported China’s online Tibet news service m.tibet.cn/eng Apr 2.

The drama is stated to combine the names of the two protagonists in the story, Tashi and Shabdro. “Through a cross-generational saga of profound bonds with Xizang, the production portrays a touching narrative of ethnic unity and kinship, where people of all backgrounds stand shoulder-to-shoulder in the new era,” the report said, using the Sinicized name “Xizang” for Tibet.

The story is stated to center on a Chinese aid doctor, his daughter and a Tibetan family, using dance to explore themes of solidarity, devotion and cultural inheritance.

China’s official chinadaily.com.cn earlier reported Mar 22 that the production is a joint effort involving several cultural bodies, developed as part of an arts-aid program. “It is guided by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and co-produced by regional publicity authorities, the China Dancers Association, a ‘Xizang’-based cultural investment group and a Beijing aid program office,” the report said.

The m.tibet.cn/en report said the drama does more than just showcase the singular allure of traditional ‘Xizang’ dances; “it serves as a pioneering model for bringing intangible cultural heritage to the national stage while fostering a dynamic platform for culture exchange and artistic diversity.

“In particular, the premiere on Mar 28—Serfs’ Emancipation Day in Xizang—imbues the production with profound historical resonance. It stands as a testament to the epoch-making transformations since the Democratic Reform and a celebration of the vibrant, flourishing lives led by all ethnic groups in Xizang today.”