India to effectively ban Chinese CCTV cameras due to security concerns

(TibetanReview.net, Apr02’26) – India has decided to block several Chinese manufacturers from selling internet-connected CCTV cameras in the country starting Apr 1 as part of a major push to strengthen digital security and reduce dependence on foreign surveillance technology, reported moneycontrol.com Mar 30, citing the Economic Times. China’s official media has criticised the move, citing Chinese experts and industry insiders as saying it is a discriminatory trade protection measure disguised as “cybersecurity.”

Countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia have already implemented bans or restrictions on Chinese-made CCTV cameras, specifically targeting manufacturers like Hikvision, Dahua and TP-Link, due to national security concerns regarding data vulnerabilities. These restrictions often involve banning the sale, installation, or use of these devices in sensitive government locations.

India’s new rules require all internet-enabled surveillance devices to meet strict certification and security compliance standards before being sold domestically. The report said the new regulation will affect companies such as Hikvision, Dahua, and TP-Link. They will effectively stand barred from selling their connected CCTV products unless they complied with India’s certification framework.

Measures under the new framework include hardware origin disclosure and vulnerability testing to prevent unauthorised remote access and minimise espionage risks. Officials have emphasised that trusted and certified equipment is especially important for systems used in government installations and public infrastructure.

The regulatory shift is expected to reshape India’s CCTV market, giving local brands like CP Plus and Qubo a larger slice of the market.

Analysts have also predicted that prices for CCTV cameras may rise due to reduced competition and increased compliance costs. Nevertheless, the shift is expected to encourage local production and strengthen India’s surveillance technology ecosystem, promoting secure supply chains and certified devices.

The changes are stated to mark a significant transformation in India’s electronics and surveillance sector, reflecting growing focus on cybersecurity, data protection, and reliance on trusted technology infrastructure.

China’s official media has criticised the move, with the globaltimes.cn Mar 30 claiming it not only violates international trade rules but also harms India’s own market interests.

It cited industry executives, cited by India’s Economic Times on Mar 30, as saying the Indian government was explicitly refusing to certify products made by Chinese video surveillance companies and those using Chinese chipsets, effectively shutting these firms out of the Indian market.

“India has rejected Chinese companies’ products and Chinese chipsets on national security grounds without providing any substantive evidence. This clearly violates the principles of fair trade,” Zhang Xiaorong, director of the Beijing-based Cutting-Edge Technology Research Institute, has maintained.