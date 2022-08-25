TAR reports highest daily new Covid cases in PRC on Aug 24, Qinghai fourth

(TibetanReview.net, Aug25’22) – Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) had the highest number of daily new officially reported Covid-19 cases at the provincial level in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on Aug 24, according to China’s official Xinhua news agency Aug 25. Qinghai, which constitutes the bulk of the traditional Tibetan province of Amdo (or Domey) had the fourth highest number on that day after a sharp increase.

Citing China’s National Health Commission Aug 25, the report said a total of 558 daily new Covid-19 cases were detected in TAR on Aug 24, compared to 566 the day before. These included 37 symptomatic cases, compared to 23 the day before.

The previously worst-affected Hainan province reported 526 new cases on that day, including 217 symptomatic cases, the highest in the PRC, following by a total of 167 cases in Xinjiang (including 13 symptomatic cases).

The report said Qinghai had a total of 117 cases on Aug 24 (compared to 43 the day before), of which 3 were symptomatic.

Sichuan Province, which includes parts of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham, has reported a total of 38 daily new cases, of which 15 were symptomatic.

Yunnan Province, which includes a part of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham, has reported a total of 3 daily new cases, of which 1 was symptomatic.

And Gansu Province, which includes parts of the traditional Tibetan province of Amdo, has reported 27 asymptomatic daily new cases.

The PRC as a whole has reported a total of 1,634 daily new cases on Aug 24 (compared to 1,641 the day before and down from a peak of 3,400 a week ago), of which 345 were symptomatic. The total figure included 66 in Shaanxi (including 16 symptomatic cases) and 43 in Chongqing (including 27 symptomatic cases).