Tawang prepares to welcome Dalai Lama later this year

(TibetanReview.net, Jul11’23) –As Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, landed at Ladakh on Jul 11 for a month-long sojourn, another Tibet-border state of India, Arunachal Pradesh, is preparing to welcome him later this year, according to eastmojo.com Jul 10. A preliminary meeting was convened at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Tawang on Monday (Jul 10) to discuss preparations for the 14th Dalai Lama’s proposed visit to the region, the report said.

Tawang is the birthplace of the 6th Dalai Lama, a previous reincarnation of the current Dalai Lama. The report said the exile Tibetan spiritual leader was expected to visit the state in October-November this year.

Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang has said the purpose of the meeting was to discuss groundwork preparations and has sought cooperation from all attendees to ensure a successful visit.

Local MLA Tsering Tashi has said the Dalai Lama had consented to visit Tawang and highlighted the crucial role weather conditions in Tawang would play in the visit’s success.

Those who attended the meeting – including lama Ngawang Norbu; Lama Jampa Tsundu from Tawang Monastery; Lobsang Phuntso, founder director of Jhamtse Gatsal Lungla; and others – were stated to have offered suggestions about the formation of a state-level reception committee for the visit.

The report said a committee headed by senior monk Ngawang was established to organise offerings and prayers (Tenshug) for the Dalai Lama’s wellness and longevity.

The report cited the local people as saying the visit held immense significance for fostering a stronger bond between the community and their revered spiritual leader.

Others who attended the meeting were stated to include the ZPC (Zilla Parishad Chairperson) Leki Gombu, Sera Jey Jamyang Choikorling monastery Abbot Dolhe Rinpoche, PRI (Panchayati Raj Institutions) leaders, government officers and representatives from various other monasteries and nunneries.