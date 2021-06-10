Though situation improving, India is still world’s worst Covid-19 hit country by a huge margin

(TibetanReview.net, Jun10’21) – Although reporting increases over the past two days, daily new Covid-19 cases in India have remained below the one lakh mark for the third successive day. However, it is still the worst hit country in the world with its daily new cases being well over more than twice that reported by the second worst hit Brazil.

Globally India continues to lead the tally of fresh cases by a huge margin as the latest figure reported by Brazil, which is the world’s second worst-hit country in daily cases, was 37,156 fresh infections. Other countries that reported more than 10,000 new cases were Argentina, Colombia, US and Russia. Even in deaths, India remains the global leader and Brazil, Argentina and Colombia were the only other countries to report over 500 new deaths, reported the timesofindia.com Jun 10.

Also, India this morning reported its highest ever daily new deaths as a result of Bihar discovering 3,951 previously unreported cases after an audit and adding them to the day’s number.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases had increased by close to 1,500 to reach 94,052, with the daily new deaths having soared to 6,158 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jun 10 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 29,183,121 cases and 359,676 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 27.65 million (27,655,493 or 94.77%) while active cases have further declined to reach over 1.16 million (1,167,952 or 4%). The case fatality rate has further risen to 1.23%.

The daily positivity rate was 4.69% and the weekly 5.43%.

All states and Union Territories except Tripura, Manipur. And Mizoram have reported declines in active cases.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Karnataka are the only states to report more than 10,000 daily new cases in that order this morning.

Six states have continued to report more than 50,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged for the second day at 4,726, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jun 10. Of them 3,769 had recovered while 834 were active. The number of those who have died was unchanged at 123.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 174 million (174,462,353) and the deaths nearly 3.76 million (3,759,101), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jun 10, 2021 at 3:53 PM.