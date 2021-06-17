Though still reporting world’s highest numbers, India’s weekly covid-19 cases decline steepest

(TibetanReview.net, Jun17’21) – Weekly Covid-19 cases and deaths across the world had continued to dip over the past one week, falling by 12% and 2% respectively, the tribuneindia.com Jun 17 cited the WHO as saying Jun 16.

The highest number of weekly new cases were reported from India (6,30,650) but the significant news was that India reported a 31% decrease in new cases over the previous week — higher than the global average decline of 12% and higher than the decline reported by the other top Covid contributors, the report added.

And despite a marginal rise since Jun 15, it seems that the second pandemic wave in India is on a waning cycle. Although, Wednesday’s case count reported this morning was slightly higher than the fresh cases reported a day earlier, it is much lower than the over 90,000 cases reported on last Wednesday, noted the timesofindia.com Jun 17.

Nevertheless, even after the continuous decline for more than a month, India remains the world’s worst-hit country in terms of daily cases by a fair margin. Brazil, the second on this list has reported less than half the number of cases reported by India, the report noted.

In fact, only five other countries have reported over 10,000 daily cases, including Colombia, Argentina, Russia, the USA and Iran. Even in deaths, apart from India, the latest daily tally for no other country has crossed the thousand benchmark, the report added.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases had increased by 4,984 to 67,208, while the daily new deaths had fallen by 212 to 2,330 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jun 17 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 29,700,313 cases and 381,903 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 28.49 million (28,491,670 or 95.93%) while active cases have further declined to reach over .82 million (826,740 or 2.78%).

However, the case fatality rate has increased to 1.29%.

The daily positivity rate has risen to 3.48% and the weekly rate fallen to 3.99%.

Only West Bengal (+1,125), Telangana (+42), Manipur (+334), Tripura (+236), Meghalaya (+34), Mizoram (+10) and Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (+4) have reported increases in active cases.

Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are the only state to have reported more than 10,000 daily new cases this morning.

However, five states continue to have more than 71,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged for the third day at 4,864, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jun 17. Of them 4,181 had recovered while 557 were active. The number of those who have died was 126.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 177 million (177,048,031) and the deaths over 3.83 million (3,833,089), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jun 17, 2021 at 1:51 PM.