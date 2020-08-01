Thousands in Tibet reported to have signed for recruitment into Chinese army

(TibetanReview.net, Aug01’20) – A total of 5,800 people in Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) had signed up for recruitment into the Chinese People’s Liberation Army as of Jul 29, reported China’s party mouthpiece globaltimes.cn Jul 30. The annual recruitment takes place around China’s Army Day of Aug 1. The report did not say when this year’s annual recruitment began but noted that it will end on Aug 15.

Though the total number of people who have registered so far across the country has not been published, authorities in TAR revealed that 5,800 people in the region had already signed up as of Wednesday (Jul 29), the report said.

However, all registrees from TAR would not necessarily be Tibetans since all permanent residents in the region who had migrated from other parts of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) are also officially considered to be Tibetan.

To encourage people to register, China’s Ministry of National Defence on Jul 30 released a military recruitment video for 2020, showcasing the country’s military capability and its armed forces, domestically developed weapons and aircraft, which had already racked up millions of views on social media, the report noted.

The report indicated that provinces had released their own versions of recruitment videos.

The report said that according to the preferential policies for college student army recruitment, junior college students who join the army will be directly admitted to full-time university without taking an exam when they retire.

The report noted that in 2019, a total of 1.2 million college students in the PRC registered online to join the army.

