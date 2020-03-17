Tibetan flag flown at 1102 sited in Czech Republic on 61st uprising day

(TibetanReview.net, Mar16’20) – The 61st Tibetan National Uprising Day was marked at more than a thousand venues across the Czech Republic on Mar 10, according to a report Mar 16 by the Tibet Bureau Geneva. The events were held at municipalities, schools and by civil society organizations.

The highlight of the observance was a Flag for Tibet campaign started by Lungta, a Tibet Support Group in the Czech Republic, under its then director Lubomir Sklenka. Tibetan flags were raised at four sited when the campaign began in 1996.

This year 844 Municipalities, 133 schools and 144 civil society organizations and individuals registered on the electronic map totaling 1102 venues, the report said.

The report quoted Lungta’s current director, Edita Kleckerová, as saying, “We were surprised by this massive support for the flag campaign from across Czech Republic. We have received registrations for a total of 1102 Tibetan flags, which are being hoisted to support Tibetans and Uyghurs and to express disagreement with Chinese policy. And the number is growing every year. This clearly shows the support of the Czech civil society and that Czech people are not indifferent to the situation of Tibetans and to human rights violations.”

