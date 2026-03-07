today-is-a-good-day
23.1 C
New Delhi
Saturday, March 7, 2026
spot_img
Tibet News

Tibetan monk-teacher found jailed after China disappeared him over five years ago

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Mar07’26) – A Tibetan monk who disappeared after being taken away by Chinese police from his monastery in an eastern part of Tibet that is now under China’s Sichuan province over five years ago has just been learnt to be serving a six-year jail sentence in Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) in western Tibet, according to the Tibetan-language tibettime.net Mar 6. He is suspected to have been punished for teaching Tibetan to local youngsters during school holidays and his family members were also stated to have been ill-treated severely.

The monk, Palden Yeshe, 52, was a teacher at Kardze Monastery in Drung-nga Town of Kardze (Chinese: Ganzi) County in the prefecture by the same name, when the Chinese police took him away on May 17, 2021 without stating any reason. He remained disappeared ever since.

It  finally emerged recently that the monks is serving a six-year jail sentence in Chushur Prison in the outskirts of Tibet’s capital Lhasa in TAR.

The report said the monk himself revealed that he was under a six-year jail sentence, but did not say to whom and how the information reached out.

Local Tibetans suspect that he was punished for teaching Tibetan to the local Tibetan youngsters during school holidays at a time when China was campaigning against any such effort, shutting down privately-run schools and arresting their heads in President Xi Jinping’s signature drive to Sinicize Tibet and other ethnic minority regions.

Palden Yeshe was stated to have been teaching language and other Tibetan subjects to the local Tibetan children during their summer and winter school breaks.

The report cited a source as saying the Chinese authorities had previously shown hostility and dislike toward him on multiple occasions for his coaching activity. And they have not cited any ground or announced any charge, or any finding of guilt against him to this day.

Palden Yeshe’s family was stated to have approached government authorities some four times to seek clarity on the reason for his arrest and the charges against him, but did to get any clear information. In fact, they were repeatedly threatened and harassed. Worse, they took away one of his three siblings too, and subjected him to interrogation, beating and other forms of ill-treatment for a week.

The Chinese persecution took a toll on the health of their father, Sonam Tsewang, and he passed away on Sep 21, 2022, the report said.

Previous articleMeeting opens in Dharamshala of Tibet supporters from 32 countries

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,297FansLike
1,357FollowersFollow
11,123FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

An Urgent Call to Elevate the Status of the Tibetan Language

Professor Phuntsog* advances a forceful argument addressing the CCP’s systemic threat to the survival of the Tibetan language in...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Internal Crisis and Strategic Paralysis: CCP Instability and Implications for Tibet

OPINION As the party-state system that runs China betray lack of institutional resilience to manage complex challenges, Tenzin Lungtok* sees...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.