today-is-a-good-day
23.1 C
New Delhi
Saturday, March 7, 2026
spot_img
Outside TibetDharamsala

Meeting opens in Dharamshala of Tibet supporters from 32 countries

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Mar07’26) – More than 100 people from 32 countries are taking part in a three-day Special International Tibet Support Group meeting in Dharamshala, India, which opened on March 7, with a presentation of what was called the Dharmashala-declaration.

The declaration reaffirms global solidarity with the Tibetan people; endorses the 14th Dalai Lama’s Jul 2, 2025 statement on reincarnation and affirms the exclusive authority of the Gaden Phodrang Trust on this matter; expresses strong support for the democratic leadership of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA); and calls for the resumption of direct dialogue between representatives of His Holiness the Dalai Lama or the elected Tibetan leadership and the Chinese government without preconditions.

The declaration was presented at a media briefing addressed by Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the CTA, as well Mr Rinchen Khandu Khrimey, National Convenor of the Core Group for Tibetan Cause (CGTC), and Kai Mueller, ICT Germany (representative of the participating Tibet Support Groups).

At the press conference, Additional Secretary Tenzin Lekshay, Spokesperson of the CTA, outlined the purpose of the conference and introduced the participants in the meeting.

The meeting is being convened by the CGTC and facilitated by the CTA’s Department of Information and International Relations.

(Source: Tibet.net, Mar 07, 2025)

Previous articleUS annual report red-flags continuing genocidal religious violations in Tibet
Next articleTibetan monk-teacher found jailed after China disappeared him over five years ago

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,297FansLike
1,357FollowersFollow
11,123FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

An Urgent Call to Elevate the Status of the Tibetan Language

Professor Phuntsog* advances a forceful argument addressing the CCP’s systemic threat to the survival of the Tibetan language in...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Internal Crisis and Strategic Paralysis: CCP Instability and Implications for Tibet

OPINION As the party-state system that runs China betray lack of institutional resilience to manage complex challenges, Tenzin Lungtok* sees...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.