Meeting opens in Dharamshala of Tibet supporters from 32 countries

(TibetanReview.net, Mar07’26) – More than 100 people from 32 countries are taking part in a three-day Special International Tibet Support Group meeting in Dharamshala, India, which opened on March 7, with a presentation of what was called the Dharmashala-declaration.

The declaration reaffirms global solidarity with the Tibetan people; endorses the 14th Dalai Lama’s Jul 2, 2025 statement on reincarnation and affirms the exclusive authority of the Gaden Phodrang Trust on this matter; expresses strong support for the democratic leadership of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA); and calls for the resumption of direct dialogue between representatives of His Holiness the Dalai Lama or the elected Tibetan leadership and the Chinese government without preconditions.

The declaration was presented at a media briefing addressed by Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the CTA, as well Mr Rinchen Khandu Khrimey, National Convenor of the Core Group for Tibetan Cause (CGTC), and Kai Mueller, ICT Germany (representative of the participating Tibet Support Groups).

At the press conference, Additional Secretary Tenzin Lekshay, Spokesperson of the CTA, outlined the purpose of the conference and introduced the participants in the meeting.

The meeting is being convened by the CGTC and facilitated by the CTA’s Department of Information and International Relations.

(Source: Tibet.net, Mar 07, 2025)