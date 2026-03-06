US annual report red-flags continuing genocidal religious violations in Tibet

(TibetanReview.net, Mar06’26) – Documenting a continuing and severe deterioration of religious freedom in Tibet throughout 2025, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has condemned the Chinese government’s intensifying “Sinicization” campaign there, characterizing it as a “cultural genocide” aimed at dismantling Tibetan Buddhist identity, releasing its annual report on Mar 5.

Alleging cultural and linguistic erosion in Tibet, the report notes the “alarming transformation” of the Tibetan language, including its removal as a core subject for college entrance exams starting in 2026.

Condemning the policy of Sinicization of Tibetan Buddhism, the report accuses the Chinese government of having persisted in restricting religious activities, including by banning new monks at certain monasteries and prohibiting traditional festivals like Saga Dawa (marking the birth, enlightenment and passing of the Buddha) in Tibet’s capital Lhasa.

The report says the Chinese government continues to treat Tibetan Buddhism as a political threat and keeps strict control over monasteries, clergy, and religious activities. Authorities require monasteries and monks to follow Communist Party directives and political education campaigns.

The religious control measures include government supervision of monasteries, restrictions on religious teaching and training, and mandatory “patriotic education” for monks and nuns.

In this context, the report also accuses China of carrying out a forced assimilation policy in Tibet, highlighting the transfer of approximately one million Tibetan children into a state-run colonial boarding school system to forcibly assimilate them into Han Chinese culture.

Apart from that, China has closed or imposed restriction on Tibetan monastic schools, and reduced use of Tibetan language in education and religious instruction, the report says.

The report also refers to the issue of transnational repression and finds the Tibetan diaspora being subjected to surveillance, blackmail, and threats against their families living under Chinese rule.

On another particularly concerning issue, the report says that the Communist Party of China continues to assert authority over the succession process of the Dalai Lama, attempting to “seize control of religious leaders” through state-controlled associations.

Displaying his image or publicly supporting him can lead to detention or punishment. Authorities also attempt to delegitimize his influence over Tibetan religious life. This is part of China’s attempt to control future reincarnations of Tibetan Buddhist leaders, including the Dalai Lama, the report says.

Tibetans are also subjected to surveillance, arrests, and intimidation. They face intensive surveillance and security monitoring, particularly around monasteries and religious events. Authorities monitor religious gatherings and detain monks or laypeople accused of “separatism”. They also punish Tibetans for communicating with exiled communities abroad. These actions contribute to an environment where many Tibetans practice religion under fear of government reprisals, the report says.

* * *

In view of these and other finding of particularly serious violations of religious freedom, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom 2026 Annual Report recommends that the US government redesignate China as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) for its systematic and egregious violations.

In particular, it calls on the United States to work with international partners to sanction Chinese officials involved in religious persecution and interference in the Dalai Lama’s succession.

Overall, the report highlights key global developments and trends related to international religious freedom in 2025, including countries that do not meet the criteria for being listed in CPC or SWL (Special Watch List). In addition, it provides country-specific and overarching policy recommendations to the President, the US Department of State, and Congress aimed at advancing freedom of religion or belief (FoRB) abroad.

The USCIRF’s annual report recommends that the Secretary of State designate 18 particularly severe violators as CPC, and 11 for SWL.





The USCIRF is an independent, bipartisan federal government entity established by the US Congress to monitor, analyze, and report on religious freedom abroad. It makes foreign policy recommendations to the President, the Secretary of State, and Congress intended to deter religious persecution and promote freedom of religion and belief.