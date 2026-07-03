Tibetan self-immolates before UN Headquarters as China unleashed its draconian ethnic assimilation law

(TibetanReview.net, Jul03’26) – Lobsang Palden, known by his activist name of Lobga Rangzen, has succumbed to his injuries a little over an hour after he staged a self-immolation protest in front of the UN Headquarters in New York city on Jul 2 evening in a scathing condemnation of Chinese rule in Tibet. The incident came a day after China brought into force its ethnic assimilation law under the misleading title of “Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law”, prompting worldwide protests by Tibetans and others and condemnations from the democratic world.

The most extreme form of political protest was meant to draw global attention to China’s ongoing policies in Tibet. The incident, which triggered a massive lockdown of the diplomatic compound, underscores the enduring desperation of the Tibetan diaspora, noted streamlinefeed.co.ke Jul 3.

A video of the incident widely shared online shows the 52-year-old activist walking somewhat briskly on the square in front of the UN headquarters, dressed in traditional Tibetan Chupa and carrying a Tibetan national flag fluttering on a pole. He planted the flag on the square, stepped aside, and then ignited himself in a sudden burst of fire whose flames leaped as if it was fuelled by gasoline. He kept standing for moments before falling as if kneeling to offer prostration.

Moment later, responders from the New York Police Department and UN security personnel rushed to the scene – which was the visitor entrance on First Avenue – and used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire. They rushed him to Bellevue Hospital for emergency treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries there around 7PM – about an hour and ten minutes after the incident.

Tibetan activist Lobga Rangzen self-immolates outside the United Nations Headquarters on July 2, 2026. (Photo courtesy: UNI)

Lobga Rangzen, described as “a tireless advocate for Tibet”, was born in Kardze region of Tibet which is currently annexed to China’s Sichuan province. He studied in a local monastery in his early years, came to India in the 1990s, and later moved to the US around 20 years ago.

Living in New York and working as a cab-driver, he was a leading activist for the Tibetan cause and had served as the President of the New York/New Jersey chapter of Tibetan National Congress, which advocates for Tibet’s full independence. He was stated to be a bachelor.

In a message he left on his Facebook account, Lobga Rangzen has condemned China’s repressive policies in Tibet; called on Tibetans in exile to unite and work collectively for Tibetan independence, setting aside their internal disagreements; and praised the Dalai Lama for establishing a democratic government in exile, and called on everyone to under under his vision for the Tibetan homeland.

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Lobga Rangzen’s self-immolation was the first such protest by a Tibetan outside Chinese ruled Tibet and India. At least 157 such fiery protests have been held in Chinese ruled Tibet between 2009 – after the Tibetan Plateau was hit by a wave of protests – and 2022, according to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

These have taken place despite pleas from both the Dalai Lama and the CTA. Following the incident before the UN Headquarters, Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the CTA, while expressing deep sorrow, said Lobga Rangzen’s ultimate sacrifice was made for the Tibetan national cause. He also “earnestly urged all fellow Tibetans to cherish your lives.”

“The unfolding genocide inside Tibet and the enforcement of the draconian ‘Ethnic Unity and Progress Law’ Jul 1 are what drove Lobga Rangzen to this tragic decision,” tibet.net Jul 3 quoted him as saying. “While we honour his devotion, human life is precious and must be preserved to serve the long-term struggle for Tibet,” he has said.

“The Tibetan Sikyong solemnly pledged that Tibetans would carry the spirit of these sacrifices in their hearts and work tirelessly to ensure they were not in vain.”

In honour of his martyrdom, Tibetans across the world held prayer services to pay their tribute. Likewise, the leadership and entire staff of the Central Tibetan Administration gathered this evening at the Sikyong hall for a prayer service to honour his sacrifice, said the Tibet.net statement.