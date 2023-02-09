Tibetan Sikyong meets with US lawmakers, pushes for landmark Tibet bill

(TibetanReview.net, Feb08’23) – The Sikyong (executive head), Mr Penpa Tsering, of the Central Tibetan Administration has on Feb 7 called on several top US lawmakers in the course of his Jan 29 – Feb 17 tour of England, the US, and Canada. He has sought support for a landmark bill on Tibet currently under consideration in the two chambers of the US Congress.

He has called on the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Mr Michael T McCaul, one of the congressmen who had reintroduced the bill on “Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Conflict Act” in the House of Representatives. He has also called on Senator Todd Young, who was among those who had introduced a similar bill in the Senate.

The landmark bills, once passed, will make it official US policy that the conflict between Tibet and China is unresolved and that Tibet’s legal status remains to be determined under international law.

Other meetings which took place earlier in the day were stated to include those with Congressman Diaz Balart, a senior member of the House Committee on Appropriations, Congresswoman Young Kim, and Senator Brian Schatz.

The Sikyong has called on the US lawmakers to persevere in their support for the bill which he has hoped will inspire the European Union and other countries to take similar actions.

His other meetings in Washington, DC, have included those that took place the day before with the Director and staff of the Department of State’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor Affairs, as well as President Derek Mitchell and staff of the National Democratic Institute.

Before that, the Sikyong has met, following his arrival in the US capital on Feb 1, with Ms Uzra Zeya, the Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights and the Special Coordinator for Tibetan issues, and Rob Berschinski, Senior Director for Democracy and Human Rights at the National Security Council.

Before US, the Sikyong has made a short stop-over in the UK over Jan 30-Feb 1 mainly to speak on “Tibet – An Unresolved International Conflict” at the Oxford Union Society of the University of Oxford.