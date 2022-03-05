18.1 C
Tibetan who attempted protest self-immolation before Potala reported dead

(TibetanReview.net, Mar05’22) – A Tibetan man who shouted slogans and tried to self-immolate in front of the Potala Palace in Tibet’s capital Lhasa on Feb 25 but was stopped by police before he could set himself aflame has been identified and is dead, said the Tibetan Service of rfa.org Mar 4, citing exile Tibetan with knowledge of the tragic development.

The deceased is Tsewang Norbu, a 25-year-old popular singer, the source has said, citing a few personal contacts in Lhasa.

However, there is no information at all on the time, place, and cause of his death.

The comment section on Norbu’s social media accounts have been deactivated due to abundant inflow of condolence messages, while many of his songs are now removed from many Chinese music apps, the source has said.

Tsewang Norbu was a singer and composer of modern, ethnic, popular, traditional songs. His songs such as “Tsampa,” “Dress Up” and “Except You” were particularly popular among Tibetans both at home and in exile.

The Feb 25 self-immolation bid took place ahead of the 63rd anniversary on Mar19, 2022 of the Tibetan uprising in Lhasa in protest against Chinese occupation rule. Tibetans across the world commemorate this day as their national uprising day as well as their Martyr’s Day.

The latest incident brings to 158 since 2009 the number of Tibetans who self-immolated or tried self-immolate in protest against Chinese occupation rule.

