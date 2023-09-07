Tibetan youth group to protest against China ahead of New Delhi G20 summit

(TibetanReview.net, Sep07’23) – The Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC), the largest Tibetan non-government organization, has made clear its plan to protest against China on Sep 8 ahead of the G20 meeting in New Delhi over Sep 9-10. This followed a PTI news report Sep 5 which cited an exile Tibetan parliament member as saying no protest will be held following Chinese President Xi Jinping’s much controverted decision to skip the event.

A protest will be organized tomorrow in Delhi against China over the illegal occupation of Tibet, the ANI news service Sep 7 cited TYC President Mr Gonpo Dhundup as saying.

Security arrangements in parts of Delhi remain extremely tight, with new restrictions coming into forced today, rendering any plan to hold any protest highly challenging.

“We are not protesting against India hosting the G20. We are very proud that India is hosting this prestigious G20 meeting in New Delhi. But our protest is against the Chinese Communist Government. Chinese Government illegally occupied our nation. Currently, the situation in Tibet is very critical,” the report quoted him as saying.

Unlike the exile Tibetan administration, which seeks genuine autonomy for an undivided Tibet, as envisaged by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, their spiritual leader, the TYC campaigns for the restoration of Tibet’s independence.

The Dalai Lama sees the autonomy demand as mutually beneficial to Tibet and China and an independence demand as unrealistic and impractical. However, he has acknowledged the Tibetan people’s legal right to campaign for the restoration of their national independence.

“We want to inform the global community that China is not to be trusted. For Indian security, Tibet’s independence is necessary. Chinese CCP is a threat to the world. China’s expansionist policy is creating disharmony and violence in the whole world. We must have a global collaboration to make China accountable. The Chinese president has no guts to come to India, no courage to show his face in a free nation,” Gonpo Dhundup has said.

The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies, the report noted. China will be represented by its Premier Li Qiang while it will be the first G20 meeting to be missed by Xi during his national presidency.

India assumed the G20 presidency on Dec 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.