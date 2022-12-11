Tibetans complimented for helping to educate people from Himalayan communities

(TibetanReview.net, Dec11’22) – More than 60% of students in Tibetan monasteries and schools in northeast India are from outside the community, enrolled from communities in the Himalayan region, and India’s Lok Sabha (Lower House of Parliament) member from Ladakh, Mr Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, has expressed gratitude to the Central Tibetan Administration for helping with their education. The occasion was the 33rd anniversary function to commemorate the conferment of the Nobel Peace Prize on His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

The venue was the Tsuglakhang temple courtyard of the Dalai Lama’s Thekchen Choeling residence, at which the MP was the chief guest. He led a high-level delegation from the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council which included the council’s Chairman/Chief Executive Mr Tashi Gyalson, the Council’s Deputy Chairman Mr Tsering Angchuk, and the Council’s executive member Mr Ghulam Mehdi Ashoor. Mr Sujeet Kumar, member of Parliament-Rajya Sabha (Upper House) and convenor of All-Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet, was the event’s special guest.

Addressing the anniversary function, Mr Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has underlined the commonality of the language and culture between Tibetans and Ladakhis and, in particular, spoken of the trust and confidence His Holiness had placed on Ladakhis to preserve and promote them.

Jigme T. Namgyal, member of parliament from Ladakh addressing the gathering on the 33rd anniversary of conferment of Nobel Peace Prize on His Holiness the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala. (Photo courtesy: CTA/Tenzin Phende)

Tashi Gyalson has spoken of the fact that Ladakh held a special place in His Holiness’s heart and hoped that the latter would visit the autonomous hill council region soon.

Indo-Tibetan Friendship Association, an organisation of Tibetans and Indians working in Dharamshala since 1995, has organised a two-day fest, featuring Tibetan and Indian cultural programmes, for the occasion.

Earlier, during its visit to the Tibetan Parliament in Exile on Dec 9, the delegation from Ladakh has assured full and continued support to the Tibetan people.