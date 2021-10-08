Tibetans report 81 new Covid cases in past week, India opens for int’l tourists from Oct 15

(TibetanReview.net, Oct08’21) – A total of 81 Tibetans in the Indian Subcontinent have tested positive for the Covid-19 infection in the past one week as India declares itself open for international tourists from Oct 15 after suspending issuance of visas nearly 19 months ago.

At its 80th weekly media briefing on Oct 7, the Covid-19 Taskforce of the Central Tibetan Administration has said the latest weekly figure took the cumulative total of Covid infection among Tibetans in India and Nepal to 6,601, of which 159 were active while 6,291 had recovered. One death during the week has taken the total Covid fatality among Tibetans to 151.

The task force has said 93.6% of (the total of 41,800) eligible Tibetans in India had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine while 11,926 had received their first job.

In Nepal, 51.41% of (the total of 7,131) eligible Tibetans were stated to be fully vaccinated while 534 had received their first dose.

***

Meanwhile, with 71% of its adult population having received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 27% being fully vaccinated amid falling new cases, India’s Home Ministry announced on Oct 7 that it will begin issuing fresh international tourist visas in a phased manner, starting with those arriving on chartered flights, from Oct 15.

The facility will be extended to foreigners coming in flights other than chartered ones from No 15.

Explaining what this meant, an officer has said that fresh tourist visas may initially be granted to foreigners coming in from countries with which India has an “air bubble arrangement”.

And as and when demands build up and commercial flights also start operating, tourist visas will be issued for those entering India by commercial flights, the timesofindia.com Oct 8 cited the officer as saying.

“All due protocols and norms relating to Covid-19, as notified by the ministry of health & family welfare from time to time, shall be adhered to by the foreign tourists, carriers bringing them into India and all other stakeholders at landing stations,” the home ministry has said in a statement.

***

Meanwhile India reported 21,257 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours reported this morning. Active cases constituted 0.71% of the total of 33,915,569 cases.

A total of 33,225,221 (or 97.96%) had recovered while a total of 451,127 (1.33%) had died, with the death toll in the past 24 hours being 271.

The daily positivity rate was 1.53% and the weekly 1.64%.

India’s capital Delhi reported 44 fresh cases and no death in the past 24 hours as of this morning.

And Himachal Pradesh reported 142 new cases and 4 new deaths in the past 24 hours.