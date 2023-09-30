25.1 C
New Delhi
Saturday, September 30, 2023
spot_img
China Watch

Top Chinese leader stresses Sinicization agenda on model ethnic minority representatives

16
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Sep30’23) – China’s top leader on ethnic minority affairs has on Sep 29 met with representatives from across the People’s Republic of China in Beijing and told them to be resolute in forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation. The meeting took place in the backdrop of President Xi Jinping-led campaign for an assimilative Sinicization of ethnic minority areas in terms of their culture, language, and religion.

China’s top political advisor Wang Huning stressed efforts to guide people of all ethnic groups in pooling strength to forge ahead on the new journey and make more contributions in the new era, reported the official Xinhua news agency Sep 29.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference National Committee, made the remarks when meeting with 150 representatives of ethnic minorities from across China, the report said.

He stressed resolutely forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, which should be promoted in all areas to advance exchanges, communication, and integration among different ethnic groups, the report said.

Underlining the implementation of the new development philosophy, Wang has urged efforts to push forward high-quality development in ethnic minority areas, and boost the local economies to raise the living standards in border areas.

The 150 ethnic-minority representatives were stated to be models in advancing ethnic unity and progress and poverty alleviation, as well as primary-level representatives with outstanding contributions in guarding the borders.

Previous articleChina spending billions to reshape global information environment, destroy democratic values
Next articleDalai Lama condoles passing away of Senator who helped to institutionalize US support for Tibet

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
1,105FollowersFollow
9,878FollowersFollow

Opinions

Letterstibetanreview -

Please, let Prof. Samdhong Rinpoche have peace in his retirement

(TibetanReview.net, Sep29’23) The Tibetan Parliament in Exile session that ended in Dharamshala on Sep 28 after sitting for just three...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Democracy and Unity: The Pillars of Tibetan Exile Governance

OPINION Prof. Nawang Phuntsog* cautions that the deadlock and the precarious democracy in Dharamsala have the potential to diminish international...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.