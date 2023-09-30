Top Chinese leader stresses Sinicization agenda on model ethnic minority representatives

(TibetanReview.net, Sep30’23) – China’s top leader on ethnic minority affairs has on Sep 29 met with representatives from across the People’s Republic of China in Beijing and told them to be resolute in forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation. The meeting took place in the backdrop of President Xi Jinping-led campaign for an assimilative Sinicization of ethnic minority areas in terms of their culture, language, and religion.

China’s top political advisor Wang Huning stressed efforts to guide people of all ethnic groups in pooling strength to forge ahead on the new journey and make more contributions in the new era, reported the official Xinhua news agency Sep 29.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference National Committee, made the remarks when meeting with 150 representatives of ethnic minorities from across China, the report said.

He stressed resolutely forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, which should be promoted in all areas to advance exchanges, communication, and integration among different ethnic groups, the report said.

Underlining the implementation of the new development philosophy, Wang has urged efforts to push forward high-quality development in ethnic minority areas, and boost the local economies to raise the living standards in border areas.

The 150 ethnic-minority representatives were stated to be models in advancing ethnic unity and progress and poverty alleviation, as well as primary-level representatives with outstanding contributions in guarding the borders.