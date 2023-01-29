15.1 C
New Delhi
Sunday, January 29, 2023
spot_img
China Watch

Top US general has echoed President Xi’s calls on his forces to be battle-ready

77
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Jan29’23) – A four-star US air force general has warned of a conflict with China as early as 2025 – most likely over Taiwan – and urged his commanders to push their units to achieve maximum operational battle readiness this year, reported the AP Jan 28. His fears appear to echo Chinese President Xi Jinping’s repeated calls on his armed forces in recent years to be battle-ready.

The report said that in an internal memorandum that first emerged on social media on Jan 27, and was later confirmed as genuine by the Pentagon, the head of the Air Mobility Command, General Mike Minihan, had said the main goal should be to deter “and, if required, defeat” China.

“I hope I am wrong. My gut tells me we will fight in 2025,” Minihan has said.

Minihan’s Air Mobility Command has nearly 50,000 service members and nearly 500 planes and is responsible for transport and refueling, noted the nbcnews.com Jan 28.

The report said the signed memo was addressed to all air wing commanders in Air Mobility Command and other Air Force operational commanders, and ordered them to report all major efforts to prepare for the China fight to Minihan by Feb 28.

He has said Taiwan’s presidential elections next year would offer Xi an excuse for military aggression, while the United States would be distracted by its own contest for the White House.

“Xi’s team, reason, and opportunity are all aligned for 2025,” he has added.

The AP report also cited senior US officials as saying in recent months that China appeared to be speeding up its time frame to seize control of Taiwan, a self-governing democracy claimed by Beijing.

The straitstimes.com Jan28 also noted that a growing number of US lawmakers had called for ramping up help, including sending direct military aid to Taiwan, saying that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine underscored the need for early preparation.

Previous articleIndia concerned as Bhutan and China agree to expedite border settlement talks

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
1,025FollowersFollow
9,193FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

The Anti-tyranny movement: The significant impact of the 1959 Tibetan uprising to Chinese Statehood and foreign relations

Anthony Avice Du Buisson says the continued existence of Tibetans and their independence movement undermines the PRC’s narrative of...
Read more
Editorialstibetanreview -

China’s Dalai Lama reincarnation stand nothing but arrogance of power

EDITORIAL (TibetanReview.net, Jan06’23) – Belief in reincarnation is the fundamental basis of the existence of the Tibetan Buddhist institution of...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.