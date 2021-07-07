Top US leaders greet Dalai Lama on his 86th birthday, Indian leader feels PM Modi should have visited him

(TibetanReview.net, Jul07’21) – In more reports of political leaders extending greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 86th birthday on Jul 6, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have tweeted wishes for many more years and extended warm wishes for the exiled spiritual leader of Tibet. In India, Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of the political party AIMIM, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have sent a stronger message to China had he met with the Dalai Lama.

Blinken has said in his tweet: “Delighted to extend His Holiness the @DalaiLama warm wishes on his birthday. He inspires us all to live each day with humility, compassion, and understanding. Here’s to many more years.”

And Pelosi has said in her tweet: “It is an honor to join the Tibetan people and so many friends of Tibet to send warm birthday wishes to His Holiness The @DalaiLama. This is a beautiful opportunity to celebrate His Holiness and the message of hope and spiritual guidance that he has shared with the world.”

In South Africa, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi MP and Founder-President Emeritus of the Inkatha Freedom Party, has issued statement on the occasion. He has expressed gratitude to the Dalai Lama for having remained a spiritual leader, saying, “His commitment to peace, non-violence and human solidarity have always resonated with me, for these are the very principles on which I founded Inkatha and by which I have lived for nine decades.”

In India, referring to Prime Minister Modi’s twitter greetings to the Dalai Lama on his birthday, which is seen as an open defiance of China, Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of the political party AIMIM, felt that the message to Beijing would have been stronger had he visited the Tibetan spiritual leader, reported the republicworld.com Jul 7.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also reported to have offered his greetings to the Dalai Lama on his 86th birthday.