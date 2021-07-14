Two-thirds of India’s Covid-19 cases reported over Jan-Jun 2021, active Tibetan cases total 288

(TibetanReview.net, Jul14’21) – India had by Jul 11 reported more than twice as many Covid-19 cases in 2021 as it had all of last year, reported the timesofidnia.com Jul 13, citing a USA Today analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. And of the 30.8 million cases the country reported till Jul 11, two-thirds had come in less than 6 months of 2021, the report said.

Also, India has now recorded more than 2.5 lakh deaths from Covid-19 during the lethal second wave of infections which started on Mar 1, nearly 1 lakh more than all previous fatalities since the outbreak of the pandemic, reported the timesofidnia.com Jul 14.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country had increased by 1,638 to 38,792, while the daily new deaths had declined by 1,396 to 624 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jul 14 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 30,946,074 cases and 411,408 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 30 million (30,104,720 or 97.28%) while active cases have seen a decline by 2,832 to reach nearly .43 million (429,946 or 1.39%).

The fatality rate has increased to 1.33%.

The daily positivity rate has increased to 2.10% while the weekly positivity has declined to 2.25%.

Seven states / Union Territories namely Kerala (+4,084), Assam (+690), Manipur (+186), Tripura (+139), Arunachal Pradesh (+86), Nagaland (+3), Mizoram (+276), Sikkim (+56), and Ladakh (+9) have reported increases in active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

After remaining unchanged for four days, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal have increased by 74 to 5,312, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jul 14. Of them 4,892 had recovered while 288 were active. Those who have died total 132.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled nearly 188 million (187,901,297) and the deaths over 4 million (4,050,892), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jul 14, 2021 at 3:51 PM.