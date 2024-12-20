today-is-a-good-day
10.1 C
New Delhi
Friday, December 20, 2024
spot_img
Sino-India

‘What if China suddenly releases water?’ Arunachal Chief Minister asks protesters against major dam project

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Dec20’24) –Seeking to reason with those protesting against the proposed hydropower project on the Siang river, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has on Dec 19 said the aim of the project is to counter possible threats posed by China with its 60,000 MW hydropower project in upstream Tibet on the Yarlung Tsangpo river just before it enters Tuting in Upper Siang.

“In case, China releases water from their dams all of a sudden, a trail of unimaginable destruction will sweep through the Siang belt, Assam and Bangladesh.

“It is also inevitable that the volume of water in the Siang river will drastically get reduced during the winters so much (so) that you will be able to cross the mighty Siang on foot. Would you like such a situation? I certainly won’t,” the deccanherald.com Dec 19 quoted Khandu as saying, addressing a function at Boleng in Siang district.

“We are optimistic that with the progress being made through bilateral talks with China, relations will improve; but we cannot remain complacent and be prepared for the unseen,” he has added.

He has said China, which is not a signatory to the International Water Conventions, intends to divert the water from the multiple water reservoirs to be created under the project to dry regions of Tibet and elsewhere in the PRC.

The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, Khandu has said, has been proposed by New Delhi to maintain natural flow of water in the Siang river throughout the year and flood modulation in case of water release by China.

The Yarlung Tsangpo is called the Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and the Brahmaputra in Assam.

Khandu’s comments came amid strong protests led by several civil society organisations against possible adverse impact of the proposed hydro power project on the Siang river. The protesters have refused to allow the National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC), a federal Public Sector Undertaking, to carry out a pre-feasibility study for the major project.

Khandu has rejected reports that central forces will be used by the government to forcibly execute the project.

“We are a democratic country. We do not believe in forcing projects on our own people. We believe in taking into confidence the last man in the queue.”

He has also said, according the etvbharat.com Dec 19, “If you don’t want a dam, if you don’t want a hydropower project, there won’t be. Chapter closed”.

“But,” he has added, “The case at hand is not about a hydropower project. It’s about a Multipurpose Project, a project of national importance and envisioned by the Government of India and the Niti Aayog.”

The NITI Aayog (lit. ’Policy Commission’; abbreviation for National Institution for Transforming India) serves as the apex public policy think tank of the Government of India, and the nodal agency tasked with catalyzing economic development. It was established in 2015 to replace the country’s Planning Commission.

Previous articleUS annual defence authorisation bill includes significant Tibet-support provisions
Next articleNew Tibet group launched in new Japanese parliament

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,026FansLike
1,180FollowersFollow
10,608FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Communist China: Weaponizing Buddhism and Erasing Tibet

OPINION Professor Tenzin Dorjee* argues that China cannot succeed in erasing Tibet's identity after turning "China's Tibet" into "Xizang" and...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Restoring Tibetan Supreme Justices: An Ode to the Supreme Strength of Public Mobilization

OPINION While not claiming a direct causal link to the recent and widely welcomed amendment of the Charter of Tibetans...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.