WHO says world on threshold of third Covid-19 pandemic, active Tibetan cases total 327

(TibetanReview.net, Jul15’21) – The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has on Jul 15 warned that the world was already in the ‘early stages’ of Covid-19 third wave amid the Delta variant surging in more than 111 countries.

“Unfortunately…we are now in the early stages of a third wave”, Asian News International Jul 15 quoted him as saying in Geneva.

Recalling the sustained decline in Covid-19 cases and deaths that was being driven, in recent months, by increasing vaccination rates in Europe and North America, he has sounded alarms over the fresh reversal of that positive trend, the report said, citing UN News.

Tedros has also said the virus was continuing to evolve, resulting in more transmissible variants.

Last week marked the fourth consecutive week of rising cases of Covid-19 globally, with increases recorded in all but one of WHO’s six regions. Deaths are also rising again, after 10 weeks of steady decline, Tedros has added.

***

Meanwhile the latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country has again increased, rising by 3,014 to 41,806, while the daily new deaths had declined by 43 to 581 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jul 15 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 30,987,880 cases and 411,989 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 30 million (30,143,850 or 97.28%) while active cases have seen an increase by 2,095 to reach more than .43 million (432,041 or 1.39%).

The fatality rate was 1.33%.

The daily positivity rate has further increased to 2.14% while the weekly positivity has further declined to 2.21%.

Fourteen states / Union Territories namely Maharashtra (+2,365), Kerala (+2,535), Delhi (+5), Bihar (+3), Telangana (+139), Goa (+56), Manipur (+504), Tripura (+240), Arunachal Pradesh (+177), Nagaland (+55), Mizoram (+310), Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (+1), Sikkim (+56), and Andaman And Nicobar Islands (+2) have reported increases in active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal have increased by 44 to 5,356, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jul 15. Of them 4,897 had recovered while 327 were active. Those who have died total 132.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled nearly 188 million (188,477,293) and the deaths over 4 million (4,060,292), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jul 15, 2021 at 3:53 PM.