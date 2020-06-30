WHO warns that Covid-19 pandemic is speeding up globally, not even close to ending

(TibetanReview.net, Jun30’20) – “We all want this to be over. We all want to get on with our lives. But the hard reality is that this is not even close to being over. Although many countries have made some progress globally, the pandemic is actually speeding up,” bbc.com Jun 29 quoted World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as saying at a media briefing on Jun 29.

The virus is also affecting South Asia and Africa, where it is not expected to peak until the end of July, Ghebreyesus was cited as saying.

“Most people remain susceptible, the virus still has a lot of room to move,” Reuters Jun 29 further quoted him as saying.

The report cited the head of the WHO’s emergencies programme, Mike Ryan, as saying at the briefing that tremendous progress had been made towards finding a safe and effective vaccine to prevent infection, but there was still no guarantee the effort would succeed.

***

In India, where reports of cases have been rising rapidly each day, several states are bringing back greater restrictions on the movement of people, even as the central government announced some more relaxations in existing lockdown rules from Jul 1, noted indianexpress.com Jun 30.

The country’s Ministry of Health reported 18,522 new cases and 418 new deaths over the past 24 hours as of Jun 30 at 8AM, taking their totals to 566,840 cases and 16,893 deaths. A total of 334,822, or 59.07 per cent, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 215,125.

India currently has the fourth highest number of Covid-19 cases after the US, Brazil and Russia. It also has the eighth highest number of deaths from the global pandemic.

The 12 worst-hit states with more than 10,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 169,883 cases after 5,257 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed now by Tamil Nadu with 86,224 (↑3,949) cases, Delhi with 85,161 (↑2,084) cases, Gujarat with 31,938 (↑618) cases, Uttar Pradesh 22,828 (↑681), West Bengal 17,907 (↑624), Rajasthan 17,660 (↑389), Telangana 15,394 (↑975), Karnataka 14,295 (↑1,105), Haryana 14,210 (↑381) cases, Andhra Pradesh 13,891 (↑650), and Madhya Pradesh with 13,370 (↑184) cases.

Below them were 12 states/Union Territories with more than 1,000 cases, namely Bihar 9,640 (↑428), Assam 7,752 (↑546), Jammu & Kashmir 7,237 (↑144), Odisha 6,859 (↑245), Punjab 5,418 (↑202), Kerala 4,189 (↑0), Uttarakhand 2,831 (↑8), Chattisgarh 2,761 (↑99), Jharkhand 2,426 (↑62), Tripura 1,380 (↑34), Manipur 1,227 (↑42), and Goa 1,198 (↑0).

Besides, there were seven other states/ Union Territories with more than 100 cases, namely Ladakh 964 (↑1), Himachal Pradesh 942 (↑26), Puducherry 619 (↑0), Chandigarh 436 (↑6), Nagaland 434 (↑19), Arunachal Pradesh 187 (↑5), and Mizoram 148 (↑0).

Three states/Union Territories with less than 100 cases included Andaman and Nicobar Islands 90 (↑14), Sikkim 88 (↑0), and Meghalaya 47 (↑0).

Lakshadweep and Dadra Nagar Haveli remain the only States /Union Territories without any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 7,610 (↑181), followed by Delhi 2,680 (↑57), Gujarat 1,827 (↑19), Tamil Nadu 1,141 (↑62), Uttar Pradesh 672 (↑12), West Bengal 653 (↑14), Madhya Pradesh 564 (↑7), Rajasthan 405 (↑6), Telangana 253 (↑6), Haryana 232 (↑9), Karnataka 226 (↑19), Andhra Pradesh 180 (↑11), Punjab 138 (↑5), Jammu & Kashmir 95 (↑1), Bihar 62 (↑2), Uttarakhand 39 (↑1), Odisha 23(↑2), Kerala 22 (↑0), Jharkhand 15 (↑3), Chattisgarh 13 (↑0), Assam 11 (↑1), Puducherry 10 (↑0), Himachal Pradesh 9 (↑0), Chandigarh 6 (↑0), Goa 3 (↑1), Arunachal Pradesh 1 (↑0), Ladakh 1 (↑0), Meghalaya 1 (↑0), and Tripura 1 (↑0).

Five States/ Union Territory with Covid-19 cases have reported no deaths so far.

(Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

***

Regarding the number of Tibetan cases, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has reported a total of 52 as of Jun 30 in India, Nepal and Bhutan, of which 29 were active while 21 had recovered and two had died.

The CTA reported no change in the total of 213 cases among Tibetans living in other countries abroad, of which 40 were active, 165 had recovered and eight had died.

The CTA report also says there had been a total of 107 cases in Chinese occupied Tibet, of which 106 had recovered and one had died.

***

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had surged past the 10.2 million mark to reach 10,302,867 while a total of 505,518 had died as of Jun 30 at 11:32:43 AM, according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 147,883 new cases and 3,470 new deaths during the past 21 hours across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were the US (2,590,582), Brazil (1,368,195), Russia (640,246), India (566,840) … China (84,780).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were the US (126,141), Brazil (58,314), the UK (43,659), Italy (34,744), France (29,816), Spain (28,346), Mexico (27,121), India (16,893) … China (4,641).

(Source: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html)

