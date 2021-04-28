With another world-record daily Covid-19 infections, India sees over 3,000 daily new deaths first time

(TibetanReview.net, Apr28’21) – The total death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic in India has surpassed 200,000 this morning as the country reported yet another world-record number of daily new infections at over 360,000. India has also, for the first time, reported more than 3,000 daily new Covid-19 deaths. The real numbers are widely considered to be much higher.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 360,960 new Covid-19 cases and 3,293 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours recorded on Apr 28 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 17,997,267 cases and 201,187 deaths respectively.

This is seventh straight India reported over 3 lakh cases.

A total of 14,817,371, or 82.33%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 2,978,709, or 16.55% of the total. However, the case fatality has remained at 1.12%.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 360,960, was substantially higher than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 261,162, leading to a huge jump in the number of active cases by 96,505.

However, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, and Ladakh have seen slight declines in active cases.

Twenty-four states/Union Territories have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (66,358), Uttar Pradesh (32,921), Kerala (32,819), Karnataka (31,830), Delhi (24,149), West Bengal (16,403), Rajasthan (16,089), Tamil Nadu (15,830), Chattisgarh (14,893), Gujarat (14,352), Madhya Pradesh (13,417), Bihar (12,604), Haryana (11,931), Andhra Pradesh (11,434), Telangana (8,061), Jharkhand (6,126), Odisha (6,073), Punjab (5,916), Uttarakhand (5,703), Jammu and Kashmir (3,164), Assam (3,132), Himachal Pradesh (2,157), Goa (2,110), and Puducherry (1,021).

Ten other states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Chandigarh (837), Mizoram (229), Nagaland (207), Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (186), Manipur (175), Lakshadweep (154), Meghalaya (147), Ladakh (140), Tripura (124), and Arunachl Pradesh (123).

Twenty-eight states/Union Territories have reported 3 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (895), Delhi (381), Uttar Pradesh (264), Chattisgarh (246), Gujarat (170), Karnataka (180), Jharkhand (131), Madhya Pradesh (98), Tamil Nadu (77), Punjab (100), Rajasthan (121), Andhra Pradesh (64), Bihar (85), Haryana (84), West Bengal (73), Uttarakhand (96), Telangana (56), Himachal Pradesh (24), Kerala (32), Goa (31), Jammu and Kashmir (25), Assam (18), Puducherry (13), Odisha (10), Chandigarh (6), Manipur (5), Meghlaya (4), Manipur (3). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the fourth highest number of deaths after the USA, Brazil and Mexico in cumulative numbers.

***

Reported cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged for the second day at 2,175, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Apr 28. Of the total number of cases, 1,693 had recovered, 431 were active, and over 51 had died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 148,763,564 and the deaths 3,136,3874, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Apr 28, 2021 at 2:50 PM.