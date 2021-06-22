With record 8.27 million jabs on Jun 21, India looks to defeat Covid-19 by yearend

(TibetanReview.net, Jun22’21) – India has on Jun 21 vaccinated a record 82.7 lakh people against the Covid-19 pandemic infection as a new vaccine policy began with the aim to vaccinate 1 crore (10 million) people each day later on and the country’s entire adult population by the end of this year. India has currently fully vaccinated just over 5% of the total eligible population, noted the bbc.com Jun 21.

“Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight Covid-19,” the timesofindia.com Jun 22 quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as saying.

Meanwhile the latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country had declined by 10,616 to 42,640, while the daily new deaths had increased by 255 to 1,167 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jun 22 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 29,977,861 cases and 389,302 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 28.92 million (28,926,038 or 96.49%) while active cases have further declined to reach over .66 million (662,521 or 2.21%).

The case fatality rate was unchanged at 1.30%.

The daily positivity rate has fallen to 2.56% and the weekly rate to 3.21%.

Only Arunachal Pradesh (+24), Ladakh Manipur (+2), and Mizoram (+95) have reported increases in active cases.

Only Maharashtra (6,270), Kerala (7,449), Tamil Nadu (7,427) have reported more than 5,000 daily new cases this morning.

However, five states continue to have more than 58,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The number of new Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged at 5,042, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jun 22. Of them 4,369 had recovered while 545 were active. A total of 128 have died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 178.84 million (178,840,744) and the deaths over 3.87 million (3,874,630), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jun 22, 2021 at 4:51 PM.