Tibetan motorbikes targeted in night arson attacks in Mcleod Ganj

(TibetanReview.net, Jan21’20) – Four motorbikes belonging to Tibetan residents were seen set on fire in the intervening night of Jan 19-20 as police investigate to find out who the arsonists might be. Two motorbikes belonging to Tibetan residents were said to have been set on fire a few nights earlier with no police report having been lodged then.

The arson is suspected to have taken place sometime between 1 and 2 AM with the affected area being Tipa Road, the road leading to the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts. The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kangra District, as well as the Station House Officer of Mcleod Ganj police station were reported to have visited the area.

Flames from two motorbikes parked near an electric pole were stated to have burned the area’s electric wiring system to plunge the residential area in darkness.

None of the buildings of Tibetan residents that tightly pave Tipa Road on both the sides was reported to have suffered any burn.

There are no eyewitnesses or clues and CCTVs from the area are to be studied to find out if they held any live coverage or clues leading to identifying those who might be responsible for the arson attacks.