35th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert highlights peace, Tibet

(TibetanReview.net, Mar07’22) – The 35th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert went virtual for the second year in a row, held in the night of Mar 3, the Tibetan New Year, at Carnegie Hall, New York City. The event highlighted the themes of Tibet and peace, and honoured the event’s artistic director, the influential composer Philip Glass, who turned 85 in late January.

The event debuted Cyndi Lauper who performed her classic hit “True Colors.” It was streamed live on the Mandolin.com, the premiere concert livestream platform for artists, venues, and fans, remaining available for 72 hours after the initial airing until Sunday, Mar 6 at 11:59pm ET.

The concert was kicked off by Smith by singing a moving rendition of the Ukrainian National Anthem in tribute to the people of Ukraine, as Russia continued its invasion of the country. Later in the show, Patti performed her song “Peaceable Kingdom” with her daughter Jesse Paris Smith.

Smith, accompanied by her band, also sang “Happy Birthday” to Philip Glass, the event’s artistic director since its founding.

Simon and Sumner were among several special guests who were on hand to deliver spoken-word messages. Others included Iggy Pop and Stephen Colbert.

The performance lineup also included Phish’s Trey Anastasio, Nathaniel Rateliff, Laurie Anderson, Angélique Kidjo and country artists Jason Isbell and Margo Price.

Besides, actor Keanu Reeves, whose planned appearance was criticzed by some in the Chinese social media, recited the Alan Ginsberg poem “Pull My Daisy.”

The concert wrapped up with Patti performing her classic 1988 anthem “People Have the Power,” which has become a tradition at the long-running annual event, noted the willmarradio.com Mar 5.

The annual concert is held to benefit Tibet House US, a New York-based non-profit organization founded in 1987 to help preserve Tibetan culture.

