China’s DeepZang AI app a tool for Sinicizing Tibetan intellect

(TibetanReview.net, May23’26) – China has begun deploying in Tibet Artificial Intelligence (AI) as part of its wider influence and control strategy there, where questions of identity, religion and political authority remain deeply contested and tightly regulated, noted theprint.in May 19, citing online security experts.

The new AI application, DeepZang, focused exclusively on Tibetans, which security experts believe is designed not merely to expand technological access but to shape how information about Tibet is created, accessed and understood in support of Beijing’s narratives.

The experts have said the Chinese government had introduced multiple AI-driven applications in the region, but that the one that stands out is DeepZang, a platform described as far more than a language technology tool. They have said the app, launched in March this year, is part of a broader strategy aimed at influencing narratives and tightening informational control within Tibetan society.

DeepZang is believed to function not simply as a Tibetan-language AI assistant but as a system that combines technological advancement with clear political purpose. “While it is presented as a breakthrough in Tibetan-language AI, its design and behaviour suggest that it operates within clearly defined ideological boundaries,” the report quoted an unnamed security source as explaining.

The system is stated to seen to pursue three parallel objectives. The first is promoting linguistic inclusion by offering AI services in Tibetan, thereby increasing accessibility and legitimacy among local users.

The second objective is narrative shaping, providing responses aligned with official Chinese state positions, especially on politically sensitive subjects linked to Tibet, religion and governance.

And the third, the sources have said, is reinforcing Beijing’s authority over Tibet by embedding state-approved terminology and perspectives into everyday digital interactions.

“In this sense, DeepZang represents the evolution of traditional information-control strategies into the age of artificial intelligence.

One of the most significant concerns flagged by officials is stated to be how the system handles sensitive topics. Rather than merely blocking information, DeepZang is said to actively generate responses reflecting official viewpoints. This means users are not simply denied access to alternative perspectives. Instead, they are guided toward state-sanctioned interpretations.

This is stated to mark a shift from earlier forms of digital censorship, such as keyword filtering and search suppression, which primarily restricted access to information.

AI systems such as DeepZang, however, can generate complete explanations, summaries and contextual narratives shaped by what the state wants users to see and believe. That, the security sources have warned, potentially makes such systems far more influential because users are more likely to trust a single coherent AI-generated response rather than seek out competing viewpoints.

Language, they have added, is central to the strategy. The consistent use of terms such as “Xizang” instead of “Tibet” reflects a deliberate effort to normalise Beijing’s preferred terminology and gradually reshape discourse around the region. “Over time, linguistic framing can alter both perception and political understanding.”

China has consistently maintained tight control over Tibet through a combination of administrative oversight, technological surveillance and policies which are aimed at cultural and religious assimilation. Security officials are stated to believe that AI-driven systems such as DeepZang represent the next phase of that control architecture.

The report cited sources as saying the broader technological landscape is evolving rapidly, meaning Beijing’s attempt to dominate the Tibetan information ecosystem through AI may continue to expand in scale and sophistication in coming years.