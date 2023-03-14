64th Tibet Uprising Day: Delhi police files criminal complaint against Tibetans over protest before Chinese embassy

(TibetanReview.net, Mar14’23) – Police in the Indian capital have booked an unknown number of activists of the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) for violating a prohibitory order meant to prevent them from holding any protest in front of the Chinese embassy, according to the newindianexpress.com Mar 13. The protest was held to mark the 64th anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising on Mar 10.

Police in New Delhi have on numerous previous occasions released such protesting Tibetans, including during visits of top Chinese leaders, later on the same day. It is not clear why they have decided to put them on trial this time, especially after a police officer previously seemed to have indicated that no charges will be filed against them.

The report said that Delhi Police had placed barricades around 2 km from the Chinese embassy, anticipating the protest. More than 60 TYC activists, holding placards, protested near the barricades. However, some of them attempted to move towards the embassy and they were immediately stopped by the security personnel, the report said.

The police registered an FIR (First Information Report) under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown TYC activists. The report cited the FIR as saying that at around 5.30 pm on Mar 10, some people started gathering around the Chinese Embassy.

“As Section 144 (of the Criminal Procedure Code) was already been imposed in the Chanakyapuri subdivision, we tried to inform the protestors about it that no more than 4-5 people can assemble at one point but they did not pay any heed to our requests and began raising slogans against the Chinese government’s policies on Tibet,” the FIR, lodged on the complaint of a police officer, was quoted as saying.

The protestors, including women, were stated to have been bundled into a police bus and taken to the city’s Mandir Marg Police Station.

Earlier, PTI news agency Mar 11 quoted a police officer as saying, “As they tried to jump over the barricades to reach the embassy, we detained them. Once the situation is under control, they will be released.”

It is not clear whether they indeed were released.

TYC is a grassroot organization based in Dharamshala, India, with local chapters in Tibetan communities across India and in cities in scores of other countries. The group campaigns for the restoration of Tibet’s independence from Chinese rule.