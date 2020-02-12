You are here: Home » Tibet News » 70% of townships, 47% of villages in ‘Tibet’ said to have bus service

(TibetanReview.net, Feb12’20) – A total of 70 percent of townships and 47 percent of villages in Tibet Autonomous Region became accessible by public bus transport services by the end of 2019, reported China’s chinadaily.com.cn Feb 12.

The report cited the region’s department of transportation as saying 669 villages and 22 townships of the region became newly accessible by paved roads during the year.

The report further said more than 121 million yuan ($34 million) was spent on road maintenance while 14,478 kilometres of roadways were renovated in 2019.

The report added that making a big push on road construction was one of the key measures to win the battle against poverty in the region.

