70th party anniversary publication calls China’s Tibet policy a template for other ethnic minority regions

(TibetanReview.net, Aug26’21) – China has called its policies in occupied Tibet not only a great success but also an exemplar for other minority regions in a major publication released on Aug 26 to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Thanks to the strict and far-sighted law-enforcement and governance in Tibet, the CPC today has made the autonomous region the fastest growing provincial-level economy in China, the official globaltimes.cn Aug 26 cited the publication as saying.

Released by the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the CPC, the report said the publication of “The CPC: Its Mission and Contributions” was meant to “use facts to respond to bias, rumors and stigmatization from the West.”

The successful experience in Tibet in governing regions with ethnic and religious interests will help China to better govern other regions, like Xinjiang, with similar problems present in Tibet Autonomous Region in the past, the report cited some local officials in Tibet and experts as saying.

Separatists and foreign forces who support the secession of Xinjiang or Tibet from China will stand no chance, now or in the future, to cause significant trouble to China in these ethnic regions, the report further cited them as saying.

The publication, released at a press conference in Beijing, was stated to contain comprehensive information to introduce the CPC’s historic mission as well as past and future contributions to China and the rest of the world.

The press conference was chaired by Xu Lin, Vice Minister of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of the State Council Information Office. Those present were stated to include senior officials of the Party from several departments under the CPC Central Committee, including the Publicity Department, the Organization Department, the United Front Work Department, the Office of the Central Financial and Economic Affairs Commission, the Foreign Affairs Commission and the Institute of Party History and Literature, as well as the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC and the National Commission of Supervision.