Friday, February 18, 2022
73 Tibetans tested positive during past week as Covid cases continue to decline in Indian Subcontinent

(TibetanReview.net, Feb18’22) – Weekly and daily Covid-19 cases have been declining fairly rapidly in the Indian Subcontinent, leading to relaxation of rules and restrictions meant to contain the pandemic’s spread and reopening of educational institutions, and this has been reflected in the Tibetan cases too.

During the past one week, a total of 73 Tibetans in India and Nepal have tested positive, the Covid taskforce of the Central Tibetan Administration has said at its 99th weekly briefing on Feb 18. These positive cases were detected from a testing of 427 suspected cases, which meant a weekly positivity rate of 17%.

The cumulative total of reported Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in the Indian Subcontinent now stands at 9,060, of which 8,789 have recovered while 105 are active. The number of Covid deaths total 166, with no pandemic fatality reported during the past one week.

Meanwhile India reported 25,920 new Covid cases during the past 24 hours as of this morning, a 15% decline over the previous day’s reported figure.

With it, India’s tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,27,80,235, of which 2,92,092, or 0.68% are active. Those who have recovered constitute 98.12% of the total.

A total of 492 Covid deaths over the past 24 hours has taken India’s total Covid fatality to 5,10,905, or 1.19% of the total.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.07% and the weekly at 2.76%.

