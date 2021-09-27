88 Covid cases among D’sala Tibetans in last 10 days, India’s weekly report lowest in last 6 months

(TibetanReview.net, Sep27’21) – A total of 88 Tibetans had contracted the Covid-19 virus in the last ten days and the Kangra district administration had declared Norbulingka Institute, a Tibetan art and craft institute at Sidhpur, a containment zone, reported the republicworld.com Sep 27. The institute currently has 35 positive cases, the report said. India meanwhile reported its lowest weekly number of positive cases in the last six months, with active cases being the lowest in the last 191 days.

Apart from those at the institute, the Covid-19 care centre at the Tibetan reception centre has 33 cases, the report said.

Noting that positive cases had also been reported in CTA (Central Tibetan Administration), Tibetan Children’s Village (TCV) and Mcleod Ganj. regular check-up is underway to prevent the spread of the disease, the report cited Mr Tenzin Lekshay, the spokesman for CTA, as saying.

Meanwhile India recorded just over 2 lakh fresh cases of Covid-19 in the week ending Sep 26, a 6.4% decline from the previous seven days and the lowest weekly count in nearly six months, reported the timesofindia.com Sep 27. It said cases in the country’s worst-hit state of Kerala saw a weekly fall of 8.7% while another badly hit state of Maharashtra logged a decrease of 6.8%.

The report said Himachal Pradesh logged a rise of 15.9%, Mizoram 8% and Tamil Nadu 3% over the previous week.

Active cases in India, at below 3 lakh, was the lowest in 191 days, reported the PTI news agency Sep 27, citing India’s Health Ministry data updated this morning.

The country reported 26,041 new coronavirus infections this morning, taking the total tally to nearly 33.68 million (33,678,786), with the active cases declining to 299,620.

With 276 new deaths, the country’s Covid death toll has climbed to 4,47,194.

The ministry has said active cases comprised 0.89% of the total infections while the recovery rate stood at 97.78%.

Active cases have declined by 3,856 over the past 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate stood at 2.24% and the weekly at 1.94%.

Himachal Pradesh reported 112 new cases and 3 deaths in the past 24 hours. The state reopened its schools for Classes 9 to 12 from today.