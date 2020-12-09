Active Covid-19 cases in India fall below 40,000 after 139 days, but falling rate slower

(TibetanReview.net, Dec07’20) – After staying around the same level for three weeks, fresh Covid-19 cases in India fell this week by around 16% from the previous seven days, reported the timesofindia.com Dec 7. The report said the weekly count of cases in the country was now down by nearly two-thirds (62%) from its peak in the week of Sep 6-13, with no signs yet of a second wave of the pandemic in the country.

The death toll was also stated to have shown no significant movement in the past four weeks, continuing to hover around the 3,500 mark, with 3,539 fatalities recorded during the week (Nov 29-Dec 6). Besides, compared with the peak of 8,175 deaths recorded in the week of Sep 13-20, Covid-related fatalities had dropped by 58%.

Meanwhile, active cases in the country fell below 4 lakh for the first time in 139 days. The pool of active cases has been shrinking steadily since the peak of the pandemic in September, the report added.

However, the rate of reduction in active cases was stated to have slowed considerably in recent weeks, with the count also, in fact, rising for a few days. It took 26 days for active cases to fall from 5 lakh to 4 lakh. By contrast, the drop from 6 lakh to 5 lakh had taken only 12 days, while the previous two one-lakh falls had each happened in a week’s time.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 32,981 new cases and 391 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Dec 7 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 9,677,203 cases and 140,573 deaths. The number of new cases was 8% lower than the day before, noted the ndtv.com Dec 7.

A total of 9,139,901, or 94.45%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 396,729, or 4.10% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.45%. These percentage figures were mostly improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 32,981, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 39,109, leading to a decline in the number of active cases by 6,519.

The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the 27st successive day after remaining below six lakh for 12 days. Besides, this was also the 30nd consecutive day the number of daily cases reported had remained below 50,000.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths. It is also the country still reporting the highest daily number of new cases after the USA.

***

Eight states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal had each accumulated more than 502,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by nine other states with more than 213,000 cases each, namely Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chattisgarh, Haryana, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam in that order.

Three more states/ Union Territories, namely Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Jharkhand had reported more than 110,000 cases each so far in that order.

Ten more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Tripura, Manipur, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland reported more than 11,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were five other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 3,000 cases each, namely Ladakh, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and in that order.

Maharashtra also had the highest cumulative number of deaths at 47,734(↑40); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,700 deaths each; Delhi with over 9,600 deaths; West Bengal with over 8,700 deaths, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh with over 7,000 death each; Punjab and Gujarat with more than 4,000 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh with more than 3,300 deaths; Chattisgarh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Kerala with more than 2,400 deaths each; Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,200 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Manipur, Chandigarh, Ladakh, and Meghalaya with between 993 and 120 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged for the second day at 1,343 (↑0), of whom 151 were active, 1,158 had recovered and 34 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Dec 7.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases had totaled 67,143,905 and the deaths 1,537,260, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:56 PM on Dec 6, 2020.

