Active Covid-19 cases in India remain below 9 lakh for 8th day, Tibetan cases in India, Nepal up at 703

(TibetanReview.net, Oct16’20) – Active Covid-19 cases in India have remained below 9 lakh for the eighth day. However, India still accounts for the highest number of daily new cases even as it continues to report improving recovery and falling fatality rates. Tibetan cases in India and Nepal have increased by 168 during the past week.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 63,371 new cases and 895 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Oct 16 at 8AM, taking their totals to 7,370,468 cases and 112,161 deaths.

A total of 6,453,779, or 87.56%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 804,528, or 10.92% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.52%. These were almost all improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The country has been recording less than 75,000 new infections daily for the eighth consecutive day and fatalities below 1,000 for 13 straight days.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 63,371, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 70,338, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 7,862.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Four states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have accumulated more than 670,000 cases each in that order.

Seven other states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, and Bihar had more than 200,000 each in that order.

Seven other states, namely, Assam, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chattisgarh, Haryana, and Punjab had reported more than 120,000 cases each so far in that order.

Three other states/ Union Territories, namely Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 56,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Chandigarh, and Arunachal Pradesh, reported more than 12,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were seven other states/Union Territories with a total more than 2,000 cases each, namely Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 41,196 (↑337); followed by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with more than 10,200 deaths each; Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh with more than 6,300 deaths each; Delhi, and West Bengal with more than 5,800 deaths each; Punjab and Gujarat with more than 3,600 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh with more than 2,700 deaths; Rajasthan, Haryana, Chattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Kerala, and Odisha with more than 1,000 deaths each; Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand, with between 972 and 814 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased to 703 (↑111), of whom 410 were active, 276 had recovered and 17 (↑1) had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Oct 16.

The CTA said on its Tibet.net website Oct 16 that 168 new Tibetan Covid-19 infections had been reported this week across India and Nepal (136 from India and 32 from Nepal).

Those reported from India included 91 from Mundgod, 22 from Ladakh, 6 from Bylakuppe, 5 from Mainpat, 4 from Paonta; 1 from Dehradun, 2 from Delhi, 2 from Miao, 1 from Hunsur, 1 from Kollegal and 1 from Bangalore. Those reported from Nepal were stated to be all from Kathmandu and Pokhara.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 38,971,792 and the deaths 1,098,982, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:53 PM on Oct 16, 2020.

By Blogsdna