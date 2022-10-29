After Delhi, another Chinese woman claiming to be Nepali caught from a monastery in Himachal Pradesh

(TibetanReview.net, Oct29’22) – A Chinese national with antecedents seemingly similar to the one arrested by police in India’s capital Delhi on Oct 21 has been reported caught on Oct 22 from a Buddhist monastery at Jogindernagar in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh under Foreigner’s Act and for forgery.

As in the Delhi case, the Himachal police, on a tip-off, visited the monastery at Jogindernagar on Oct 22 to inquire about the suspected Chinese national, the tribuneindia.com Oct 27 cited Superintendent of Police (SP) Shalini Agnihotri as saying.

During investigation, a Chinese woman was found to be carrying a Nepalese citizenship document as her identity.

“She was quizzed. It was found that her documents are disputed. She could not produce her passport. On violation of provisions of the Foreigner’s Act and forgery, she was arrested on Oct 22 and is under police custody,” the SP has said.

It was not clear, however, whether the woman was a nun, or dressed as such, as was the case in the case of the Chinese woman who reportedly claimed to be a Nepali Buddhist monk (sic) arrested from Majnu-ka-Tilla in Delhi on Oct 21.

However, the report quoted SP Agnihotri as saying, “Search led to seizure of about Rs 6.4 lakh Indian currency and 1.10 lakh Nepalese currency and two mobile phones. The police are looking into all aspects of this case, including involvement of Chinese national in spying activity. The police are coordinating with Central agencies to investigate this case. The investigation is in progress.”

The report did not name the woman or the monastery.