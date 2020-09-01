All 2,050 administrative villages in Tibet Autonomous Region now have bus services

(TibetanReview.net, Sep01’20) – All the 74 counties in Tibet Autonomous Region have now been linked by asphalt roads and are accessible by buses, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Sep 1. Besides, all the 476 townships and 2,050 administrative villages in it are accessible by buses, it said.

The region had built hard roads in 86.4 per cent of its townships and 61.4 per cent of its administrative villages. So far, it has rebuilt 38,200 km of rural highways while 86,000 km of rural highways have been opened to traffic, the report cited the regional transport department as saying.

Noting that the region had “a huge amount of land” but harsh natural environment, the report cited Xu Wenqiang, director of the department, as saying that by the end of 2015 highways had still not reached two townships and 230 administrative villages in the region.

The region has since seen accelerated development in rural road construction and transportation in farming and pastoral areas in the last five years. As a result, passenger transport network had also improved in Tibet, with 74 counties, 476 townships and 2,050 administrative villages accessible by buses, Xu was cited as saying.