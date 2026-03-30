Along with Senate resolution, new Czech Chamber of Deputies revives its Tibet group

(TibetanReview.net, Mar30’26) – The Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic has set up a Parliament Tibet Support Group following the election held in early Oct 2025, said the Central Tibetan Administration on its Tibet.net website Mar 26. It will continue the work of the Tibet Support Group in the previous lower chamber of the Czech parliament.

The Office of Tibet, Geneva, said the group was set up during a three-day visit of its Representative and advocacy office which ended on Mar 26, calling it one of their most significant achievements.

The report said members from a “wide range of political parties” actively took part in and supported the event, calling it “both strong and inspiring”.

“It reflects the Czech Republic’s longstanding dedication to the principles of human rights, freedom, and justice. Such unity across political lines demonstrates a deep and enduring moral responsibility toward the Tibetan cause,” the office said.

“the re-establishment of this support group symbolises not only political solidarity but also a continued commitment to advocating for the rights and freedoms of the Tibetan people on the global stage,” the office further said.

Support for Tibet is also strong in the Czech Senate. On Mar 27, the Chinese embassy in Prague expressed anger over the Czech Senate’s Mar 25 resolution on Tibet. That resolution condemned, among other things, China’s move to appoint its own reincarnate-successor to the current Dalai Lama and its recently adopted law on ethnic unity and progress as a threat to Tibetan culture and identity.

The resolution specifically recommended that the Czech government, including the Ministry of Foreign ​Affairs, support the Tibetan people’s free choice of the 15th Dalai Lama, noted Reuters Mar 27.