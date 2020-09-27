Amid improving data, India’s Covid-19 total set to cross 6 million

(TibetanReview.net, Sep27’20) – The seven-day average of daily Covid-19 cases in India had been steadily falling for nine consecutive days from Sep 17 to Sep 26, the first time such a phase of continuous decline has been witnessed since the beginning of the outbreak, noted the timesofindia.com Sep 27. Even more hearteningly, this was despite the seven-day average of tests having increased from 1.07 million on Sep 17 to 1.12 million on Sep 25, the last date for which data is available, it added.

The report also noted, however, that other countries had experienced steady rises in cases after long stretches of continuous falls. On the other hand, the report also cited countries where no second wave had been witnessed.

Whatever may be the case, India is still the country reporting the highest daily number of new infections and its cumulative total has been continuing to narrow with the USA, the country with the world’s highest total number of cases.

With more than 88,000 new cases reported on Sep 27 morning, India’s total is set to cross the 6 million mark next morning, with the US’s current total being over 7 million.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 88,600 new cases and 1,124 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Sep 27 at 8AM, taking their totals to 5,992,532 cases and 94,503 deaths.

A total of 4,941,627, or 82.46%, had recovered, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases to 956,402, or 15.96% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.58%. These were mostly improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 88,600 was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 92,043, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 4,656.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Four states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have accumulated more than 560,000 cases each in that order.

Fourteen other states, namely Utttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, Assam, Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Chattisgarh had reported more than 100,000 cases each so far in that order.

Two other states/ Union Territories, namely Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir had reported more than 71,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Manipur reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were eight other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,800 cases each, namely Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Sikkim, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 35,191 (↑430); followed by Tamil Nadu with more than 9,200 deaths, Karnataka with over 8,500 deaths; Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi with more than 5,100 deaths each; West Bengal with over 4,700 deaths; Gujarat and Punjab with more than 3,100 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh with more than 2,100 deaths; Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, and Telangana with 1,100 or more deaths each; Bihar, Chattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Kerala, Assam, and Uttarakhand, with between 886 and 566 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged for the second day at 357 (↑0), of whom 147 were active, 198 had recovered and 12 had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Sep 27.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 32,867,270 and the deaths 994,499, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:53 PM on Sep 27, 2020.

By Blogsdna