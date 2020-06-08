Amid relentless rise in Covid-19 cases, India says it’s doing much better than other badly hit countries

(TibetanReview.net, Jun08’20) – Although India is now the country with the 5th most number of Covid-19 cases and the 12th most number of deaths from the China-exported global pandemic, the impact in the country has been relatively less severe by whichever matrix one looks at it, theprint.in Jun 8 cited Alok Kumar, Adviser (Health and Nutrition), Niti Aayog, as saying. Niti Aayog is Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s policy think-tank.

“If we look at cases per million, we are at just 151 cases per million as compared to over 5,000 cases per million for the US and Spain,” Kumar has said.

He has also said, “Our case fatality rate (CFR) is around 2.8 per cent and has remained consistently low,” whereas those of “Germany is 5 per cent, it is 19 per cent in France, 6 per cent in the US and over 14 per cent in both Italy and the UK.”

And he has further said, “If we look at death per million population, India has recorded four deaths per million whereas the numbers for the UK is 585, the US is 330, Germany is 104 and Brazil is 153.”

India’s recovery rate is also more than 48 percent.

However, Kumar has not made any comparison with China, a country with comparable population with India, although it is a fact that the former’s case and fatality figures lack credibility. Indeed, Maharashtra, the state which leads the national tally in India with the highest number of coronavirus cases, overtook China’s record by crossing the 85,000-mark on Jun 7.

Whatever may be the case, India continues to report record new number of cases almost every other day in a continuing upward movement in its curve.

India’s Ministry of Health reported yet another record 9,983 new cases and 206 new deaths during the past 24 hours as of Jun 8 at 8AM (GMT+5:30), taking their totals to 256,611 cases and 7,135 deaths.

The six worst hit states with more than 10,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 85,975 cases after 3007 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 31,667 (↑1515) cases, Delhi with 27,654 (↑0) cases, Gujarat with 20,070 (↑478) cases, Rajasthan 10,599 (↑268), and Uttar Pradesh 10,536 (↑803),.

Below them were 15 states/Union Territories with more than 1,000 cases, namely Madhya Pradesh 9,401 (↑273), West Bengal 8,187 (↑449), Karnataka 5,452 (↑239), Bihar 5,088 (↑173), Andhra Pradesh 4,708 (↑198), Haryana 4,448 (↑496), Jammu & Kashmir 4,087 (↑620), Telangana 3,580 (↑84), Odisha 2,856 (↑75), Punjab 2,608 (↑93), Assam 2,565 (↑168), Kerala 1,914 (↑107), Uttarakhand 1,355 (↑52), Jharkhand 1,099 (↑99), and Chattisgarh 1,073 (↑150).

And then there were seven other states/ Union Territories with more than 100 cases, namely Tripura 800 (↑53), Himachal Pradesh 413 (↑13), Chandigarh 314 (↑5), Goa 300 (↑33), Manipur 172 (↑15), Nagaland 118 (↑11), and Ladakh 103 (↑4).

Seven States/Union Territories with less than 100 cases included Puducherry 99 (↑0), Arunachal Pradesh 51 (↑4), Meghalaya 36 (↑3), Mizoram 34 (↑10), Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 (↑0), Dadra Nagar Haveli 20 (↑1), and Sikkim 7 (↑0).

Lakshadweep remains the only State/Union Territory without any Covid-29 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 3,060 (↑91), followed by Gujarat 1,249 (↑30), Delhi 761 (↑0), Madhya Pradesh 412 (↑13), West Bengal 396 (↑13), Uttar Pradesh 275 (↑18), Tamil Nadu 269 (↑18), Rajasthan 240 (↑9), Telangana 123 (↑0), Andhra Pradesh 75 (↑2), Karnataka 61 (↑2), Punjab 51 (↑1), Jammu & Kashmir 41 (↑2), Bihar 30 ↑0), Haryana 28 (↑4), Kerala 15 (↑0), Uttarakhand 13 (↑2), Odisha 9 (↑1), Jharkhand 7 (↑0), Himachal Pradesh 5 (↑0), Chandigarh 5 (↑0), Assam 4 (↑0), Chattisgarh 4 (↑0), Ladakh 1 ((↑0) and Meghalaya 1 (↑0).

Ten States/Union Territory with Covid-29 cases have reported no deaths so far.

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases surged past the 7 million mark to reach 7,017,519 while a total of 402,894 had died as of Jun 08 at 1:03:19 PM (GMT-4), according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were record 117,508 new cases and 3,040 new deaths during the preceding 24 hours or so across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were US (1,942,363), Brazil (691,758), Russia (467,073), UK (287,621), India (258,090), Spain (241,550), Italy (234,998), Peru (196,515), France (191,102), Germany (185,869), Iran (171,789), and Turkey (170,132).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were US (110,514), UK (40,625), Brazil (36,455), Italy (33,899), France (29,158), Spain (27,136), Mexico (13,699), Belgium (9,595), Germany (8,689), Iran (8,281), Canada (7,877), and India (7,207).

