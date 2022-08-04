Amid tensions with China, India and US set for high-altitude military exercise near LAC

(TibetanReview.net, Aug04’22) – As the Sino-India border faceoff drags on in eastern Ladakh with heavy build-ups on both the sides, India and the US, both in a period of badly soured relations with Beijing, have planned to hold a joint military exercise from across occupied Tibet’s border over Oct 14-31. The purpose is to carry out “maneuvers to exploit the full scope” of high-altitude warfare, reported theprint.in Aug 3.

The exercise will be held in Uttarakhand state’s Himalayan ski resort and hill station of Auli, which is less than 100 km away from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Central Sector, the report said.

The exercise, dubbed as Yudh Abhyas (War Game), will be the 15th edition between the two sides.

The location at 10,000 feet where the exercise will take place falls in Stage 1 of acclimatization for high altitude.

“The Indian side will be showcasing their high-altitude warfare strategies, while the Americans will be showcasing a number of technologies that can be used in such scenarios. This exercise has been planned in such a way that both sides come together for any scenario,” the report quoted a source in India’s defence and security establishment as saying.

Sources have further said this edition of the exercise will see a greater integration of air and ground assets, meaning the Indian Air Force will also play a key role.

In June this year, US Army Pacific Commanding General Charles Flynn had said during his visit to India that the Chinese military’s infrastructure build-up under its Western Theatre Command — that looks after India — was “eye-opening and alarming”.

And he also said that the Indian and American Army will train together this year at 9,000-10,000 feet to increase interoperability for high-altitude warfare, the report noted.