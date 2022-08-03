Conceding Tibet, Taiwan to China a ‘foolishness’ of Nehru, Vajpayee – Subramanian Swamy

(TibetanReview.net, Aug03’22) – Former union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mr Subramanian Swamy has on Aug 3 lashed out at India’s former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Behari Vajpayee (ABV) on the issue of Tibet and Taiwan.

Long known for his pro-China stand on the issue of Tibet and the McMahon Line that demarcates the border between occupied Tibet and India, Swamy has now said the “foolishness” of these two former Prime Ministers let Indians concede Tibet while recognizing Taiwan as part of China.

Indians have accepted that Tibet and Taiwan are a part of China due to their “foolishness,” the indiatoday.in Aug 3 cited Swamy as saying.

“We Indians conceded that Tibet and Taiwan as part of China due the foolishness of Nehru and ABV. But now China does even honour the mutually agreed LAC (Line of Actual Control) and grabbed parts of Ladakh while Modi is in stupor stating ‘koi aaya nahin’. China should know we have elections to decide.” he has said on his @swamy39 Twitter account posting.

We Indians conceded that Tibet and Taiwan as part of China due the foolishness of Nehru and ABV. But now China does even honour the mutually agreed LAC and grabbed parts of Ladakh while Modi is in stupor stating "koi aaya nahin". China should know we have elections to decide . — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 3, 2022

Swamy’s comments came amid the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan despite repeated ‘warnings’ of dire consequences by China which claims the democratic de facto independent country as part of its territory.

China views visits by foreign government officials as recognition of the island’s sovereignty.

Communist China has never ruled Taiwan, which was not a part of the founding of its so-called People’s Republic of China.